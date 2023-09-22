EA Sports FC 24 is here, and millions of players are already loving the new game with early access.

Favourite game modes such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs have all made the return following EA's divorce from FIFA, and they are bigger and better than ever.

One new feature in EA FC 24 is the commentators and yes, we know they've been in the game since it ever came to exist, but we mean the newly added ones, and on top of them, they have full face scans and even cutscenes! But if you have a specific commentary duo that you prefer, then here is how to change them!

How to change commentators in EA FC 24

Pundits are some of the biggest and most popular voices in sport, who somehow paint a picture with their words, and make iconic moments even more special.

From "they think it's all over, it is now!" To iconic lines such as "Roma have risen from their ruins! Manolas, the Greek God of Rome!" Commentary breathes even more life into our beautiful game.

click to enlarge Derek Rae and Stewart Robson

Now some football fans are less enthusiastic about commentators and might have their favourites, and least favourites, and with two options of either Derek Rae and Stewart Robson or Guy Mowbray and Sue Smith in EA FC 24, here is how you can change the commentary teams.

Go to the customise settings icon in the top left corner of the main menu Select Settings Then choose Game Settings Scroll across to Audio Go down to the Commentary Team option Finally, choose which commentary team you would prefer, or select random!

It is as easy as that, and once this is done, and you exit back to the main menu, your selection will be confirmed and new voices will be in your ears whilst playing EA FC 24!

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.