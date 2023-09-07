EA FC 24: How to do a bicycle kick

We're going to show you how to do a bicycle kick in EA FC 24. The real-life 2023/24 season is underway and EA Sports FC 24 will be out before the end of the month.

Football gamers will be excited to see what this new series will have to offer. Something that was in FIFA 23 that we expect to see in this year's game, are skill moves and special finishes like bicycle kicks.

What is a bicycle kick, though? And what makes it so special? We've got everything you need to know about bicycle kicks in EA Sports FC 24!

How to do a bicycle kick in EA FC 24

While EA Sports FC 24 isn't out yet, we can look to its predecessor FIFA 23 for a clear look at how to do a bicycle kick in-game. Bicycle kicks aren't a skill move, so even players that have a one-star skill rating can pull one off.

In general though, you are best using players that have high finishing, volleying, agility, balance and composure stats. So, in general, you're much better attempting a bicycle kick with a striker than a centre-back.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EA Sports

A good way to setup a bicycle kick is to either cross the ball in from open play or a set piece such as a corner or free-kick. You can score bicycle kicks from rebounds or saves, but a cross is a much more consistent way to assist a bicycle kick.

In terms of the buttons you need to press, it's your system's shoot button along with L2 or LB, depending on whether you're on Xbox or PlayStation.

So, on PS5, you'll need to press L2 and Circle and on Xbox it'll be LT and B. For PC users, you'll have to look at where your buttons are mapped on either your keyboard or controller for the bicycle kick combination.

What is a bicycle kick?

A bicycle kick is also known as an overhead kick or scissors kick and is an overhead acrobatic kick in football. Typically used in an attacking sense, the bicycle kick has led to some of the most spectacular goals in the history of the beautiful game.

Notable examples include Wayne Rooney's bicycle kick against Manchester City and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's unbelievable overhead kick against England for Sweden.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EA Sports

Bicycle kicks can be used in a defensive capacity as well, as they can be used to clear the ball to avoid giving away a corner kick or a chance on goal.

Bicycle kicks require incredible skill and ability to pull off effectively, as players need to be able to time their backflip perfectly so that their foot strikes a falling ball at the perfect time.

They also need to be able to pull off a backflip successfully without hurting themselves, something that is much easier to say than to do.

EA FC 24 Release

Loading...

EA Sports FC 24 will be available worldwide from 29 September 2023. EA FC 24 is being released on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

PC gamers will be able to purchase the game from the Steam and Epic Games Store as well as the EA app. Pre-orders are available from all systems now.

The EA Sports FC 24 Gameplay Trailer has us seriously hyped for the game's release later this month as well!