The BEST Career Mode saves in FC 24!

Despite it lacking the Ultimate Team treatment, shall we say, Manager Career Mode continues to be one of the most popular game modes from the FIFA franchise, and its popularity is no different on FC 24.

With so many teams to choose from, it can be difficult to find the right one that matches your needs and ambitions. With that in mind, we've selected five different sides that can provide unique challenges around the world.

From rebuilding fallen giants to establishing new powerhouses, these five teams can make your FC 24 Career Mode journey a fun one!

Best CM teams in FC 24

There are a number of clubs that represent a great starting point, and where you begin your managerial career is entirely up to you, but we wanted to provide a varied selection that will offer different objectives.

With plenty to dive into, let's get started. Here are the teams that we think you should be leading to glory in FC 24!

Wrexham AFC

Things don't get much cooler than having Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as your bosses, so we figured Wrexham was a good place to kick things off.

Hollywood royalty aside, the story behind Wrexham's growth is a special one, which has seen them gain millions of followers around the world.

The Welsh-based club ended a 15-year exile from the Football League after sealing promotion to League Two last season, so things are set up pretty nicely should you decide to take charge.

As Football League action finally returns to The Racecourse Ground, your focus must continue to be on climbing the English Football Pyramid, eventually setting your eyes on a Premier League campaign.

With just over £3 million at your disposal to start with, you will need to spend wisely, and our Best Budget Buys guide will help you do just that.

Everton

A big club with a rich history that is struggling to maintain its stature. Everton have been stuck in a gloomy hole for a while now, failing to clinch any major silverware since 1995!

It's about time their fortunes were turned around, and you could be key in doing so. With an opportunity to remove their low-table reputation, taking the Toffees out of the relegation battle and returning them back amongst England and European elite would certainly be a tough yet rewarding challenge.

Everton last qualified for a European competition back in 2017, so changing that must be one of your first priorities.

A squad consisting of some promising talents as well as a £37.7 million transfer budget gives you an edge over your bottom-half rivals, just make sure you don't waste it all like they have in real life and you should be fine!

Brighton

Staying in the Premier League, a Brighton & Hove Albion Career Mode save is an absolute must in FC 24, as we explained here.

The Seagulls' squad is filled with some of the best talents in the game, and you will find yourself participating in the Europa League following the club's qualification last season.

If a bunch of great players and European football aren't enough to convince you, then a £50 million transfer kitty should do the trick.

To make things as fun and realistic as possible, we recommend selling your big-name players such as Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan for a sizeable fee and replacing them with hidden gems, just as Brighton have done numerous times in real life. This is where our Wonderkids guide will come in handy!

The Europa League must just be the start of your Brighton journey, subsequently setting eyes on Champions League football and the Premier League trophy.

Bayer Leverkusen

Step into Xabi Alonso's shoes and take charge of one of the most exciting teams currently in the Bundesliga.

Despite being the home to some of the best names to ever grace the pitch, Leverkusen's most recent piece of silverware came way back in 1993 when they won the DFB-Pokal.

You, however, won't have a better opportunity to change that as you find yourself surrounded by huge talents and elite potential.

From Florian Wirtz to Jeremie Frimpong, you won't just have some of the best young players in the game, but you will also be joined by a nice starting budget of £59 million, the fourth highest in the league.

Thanks to having a strong squad already, you shouldn't need to be splashing too much cash to begin with, but if you do, keep in line with the club's strategy of buying emerging talents and the odd experienced head.

Girona FC

Similarly to Bayer Leverkusen's, the Girona squad is one of the most fun and talented to use in FC 24.

The club's fortunes have been very mixed in recent years, experiencing the highs of promotion and the lows of relegation. Now back in the Spanish top-flight, however, the next step is all about maintaining their LALIGA status and establishing themselves as a direct competitor to the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

You'll have one of the best Right-Back's available in the form of Arnau Martinez, in addition to several other young stars whose potential can grow into the mid to high 80s.

The only downside is perhaps the £9.7 million transfer budget, which isn't ideal when you are battling against some of the richest clubs in the world.

Exploring the market for exciting prospects or even loaning in some players will help, but also using the Youth Player system seems like a wise idea, which again keeps in line with the Girona strategy.

Another way to keep things realistic is to buy players from Manchester City, who like Girona, are owned by City Football Group. The relationship has seen a number of players join Girona on both loan and permanent deals from the treble winners. Not a bad team to work with, right?

So there we have it, five amazing clubs to start a Career Mode with on FC 24. We promise you won't regret it, but if you get sacked, that's on you and not us!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, keep up to date with RealSport101.