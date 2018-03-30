header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Dota

30 Mar 2018

Patch 7.12 review: Pangolier and more

Patch 7.12 review: Pangolier and more

Just like how superheroes destroy buildings to save civilians, Valve disrupted DAC participants for us. The anteater has finally met the captain.

Jump To
link decal

Big changes

link decal

Fun facts

Big changes

  • Chen: Holy Persuasion can no longer target non-player allied creeps
  • Dark Seer: Vacuum AoE increased from 250/350/450/550 to 400/450/500/550
  • Dark Seer: Vacuum cooldown rescaled from 32 to 60/50/40/30
  • Dark Seer: Vacuum cast range rescaled from 500 to 450/500/550/600
  • Dark Seer: Vacuum Pull duration increased from 0.5 to 0.3/0.4/0.5/0.6
  • Dark Seer: Vacuum damage rescaled from 40/80/120/160 to 25/50/100/200
  • Dark Seer: Wall of Replica incoming illusion damage reduced from 400% to 300%
  • Dark Seer: Wall of Replica width increased from 1000 to 1300
  • Enchantress: Untouchable slow rescaled from 40/70/100/130 to 20/60/100/140
  • Enchantress: Enchant cooldown rescaled from 30/24/18/12 to 55/40/25/10
  • Enchantress: Enchant slow increased from 2.25/3.5/4.75/6 to 3/4/5/6
  • Enchantress: Enchant dominate duration rescaled from 80 to 50/60/70/80
  • Enchantress: Impetus manacost rescaled from 55/60/65 to 40/55/70
  • Io: Tether now sets your movement speed to match the tethered target's speed
  • Io: Relocate cooldown increased from 120/100/80 to 130/110/90
  • Io: Tether no longer has a duration
  • Io: Tether movement speed rescaled from 10/12/14/16% to 7/10/13/16%
  • Io: Tether regen sharing rescaled from 1.5x to 1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5
  • Io: Base damage reduced by 4
  • Riki: Tricks of the Trade reworked. Instead of hitting every hero in the AoE once per second, it hits a random hero once per 0.5/0.45/0.4 seconds.
  • Riki: Tricks of the Trade will hit creeps if there are no heroes available
  • Riki: Tricks of the Trade duration increased from 3/4/5 to 4/5/6
  • Shadow Demon: Demonic Purge slow now always scales linearly with time from 100% to 20%
  • Shadow Demon: Demonic Purge cooldown increased from 40 to 60 (affects charge replenish)
  • Shadow Demon: Demonic Purge duration increased from 5 to 7 seconds
  • Shadow Demon: Demonic Purge no longer roots non-hero units for 3 seconds
  • Shadow Demon: Demonic Purge now continuously dispels the target
  • Undying: Undying Zombie critical health attack speed boost increased from 50 to 75
  • Undying: Flesh Golem hero kill heal increased from 10% to 15/20/25%

Fun facts

  • Clarity: Mana Regeneration reduced from 3.2 to 3.0
  • Moon Shard: Attack Speed increased from 120 to 130
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy