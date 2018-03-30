Patch 7.12 review: Pangolier and more

Big changes
- Chen: Holy Persuasion can no longer target non-player allied creeps
- Dark Seer: Vacuum AoE increased from 250/350/450/550 to 400/450/500/550
- Dark Seer: Vacuum cooldown rescaled from 32 to 60/50/40/30
- Dark Seer: Vacuum cast range rescaled from 500 to 450/500/550/600
- Dark Seer: Vacuum Pull duration increased from 0.5 to 0.3/0.4/0.5/0.6
- Dark Seer: Vacuum damage rescaled from 40/80/120/160 to 25/50/100/200
- Dark Seer: Wall of Replica incoming illusion damage reduced from 400% to 300%
- Dark Seer: Wall of Replica width increased from 1000 to 1300
- Enchantress: Untouchable slow rescaled from 40/70/100/130 to 20/60/100/140
- Enchantress: Enchant cooldown rescaled from 30/24/18/12 to 55/40/25/10
- Enchantress: Enchant slow increased from 2.25/3.5/4.75/6 to 3/4/5/6
- Enchantress: Enchant dominate duration rescaled from 80 to 50/60/70/80
- Enchantress: Impetus manacost rescaled from 55/60/65 to 40/55/70
- Io: Tether now sets your movement speed to match the tethered target's speed
- Io: Relocate cooldown increased from 120/100/80 to 130/110/90
- Io: Tether no longer has a duration
- Io: Tether movement speed rescaled from 10/12/14/16% to 7/10/13/16%
- Io: Tether regen sharing rescaled from 1.5x to 1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5
- Io: Base damage reduced by 4
- Riki: Tricks of the Trade reworked. Instead of hitting every hero in the AoE once per second, it hits a random hero once per 0.5/0.45/0.4 seconds.
- Riki: Tricks of the Trade will hit creeps if there are no heroes available
- Riki: Tricks of the Trade duration increased from 3/4/5 to 4/5/6
- Shadow Demon: Demonic Purge slow now always scales linearly with time from 100% to 20%
- Shadow Demon: Demonic Purge cooldown increased from 40 to 60 (affects charge replenish)
- Shadow Demon: Demonic Purge duration increased from 5 to 7 seconds
- Shadow Demon: Demonic Purge no longer roots non-hero units for 3 seconds
- Shadow Demon: Demonic Purge now continuously dispels the target
- Undying: Undying Zombie critical health attack speed boost increased from 50 to 75
- Undying: Flesh Golem hero kill heal increased from 10% to 15/20/25%
Fun facts
- Clarity: Mana Regeneration reduced from 3.2 to 3.0
- Moon Shard: Attack Speed increased from 120 to 130