[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Deals

Deals of the Day: Save £400 on this Award-Winning Smart TV

We’ve searched far and wide to bring you our top deals for 8 June 2020. Don’t miss out!

by Oliver Barsby Jun 8, 2020
daily deals graphic

With new video game and console announcements coming in every day, now seems like the perfect time to upgrade your setup.

We’ve put together some of the best deals of the day to help save you some money on your upgrades.

Deals of the Day

Save £400 on an incredible Panasonic Smart TV bundle

Hughes is offering this bundle of tech for £848 that includes a soundbar and subwoofer perfect for the next-gen PS5 experience. You can’t beat this value for a 4k gaming setup.

£70 off the JVC 50” 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

This Smart TV is on offer for £349.99, delivering excellent brightness and depth all in glorious 4K.

£249 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Laptop

Gaming laptops are a great way to keep playing the best PC games on the go without sacrificing graphical fidelity and FPS to the likes of handheld consoles. This Lenovo laptop uses an Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, making it the perfect entry-level product for those looking to jump into PC gaming, coming in at just under £600.

Freebie of the Day

6 Months Amazon Prime for Students

Being a student is hard enough at the moment. Take advantage of your status by signing up for 6 months of free Amazon Prime, offering you a six-month trial with access to Prime Delivery for all those upcoming pre-orders, and Prime Video (with access to every episode of The Office).

Don’t Miss Out!

If you’re looking for more savings head over to our sister website, Stealth Optional, for more deals and buying advice. Check out their buying guide on the best laptops of June 2020, or their best gaming monitors of the month.

Read More: Best Cheap PS4 Accessories June 2020: Our Picks for the Best Low-Cost Headsets, Charging Stations and Other PS4 Peripherals

Written by Oliver Barsby

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon