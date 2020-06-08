Deals of the Day: Save £400 on this Award-Winning Smart TV

We’ve searched far and wide to bring you our top deals for 8 June 2020. Don’t miss out!

With new video game and console announcements coming in every day, now seems like the perfect time to upgrade your setup.

We’ve put together some of the best deals of the day to help save you some money on your upgrades.

Deals of the Day

Save £400 on an incredible Panasonic Smart TV bundle

Hughes is offering this bundle of tech for £848 that includes a soundbar and subwoofer perfect for the next-gen PS5 experience. You can’t beat this value for a 4k gaming setup.

£70 off the JVC 50” 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

This Smart TV is on offer for £349.99, delivering excellent brightness and depth all in glorious 4K.

£249 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Laptop

Gaming laptops are a great way to keep playing the best PC games on the go without sacrificing graphical fidelity and FPS to the likes of handheld consoles. This Lenovo laptop uses an Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, making it the perfect entry-level product for those looking to jump into PC gaming, coming in at just under £600.

Freebie of the Day

6 Months Amazon Prime for Students

Being a student is hard enough at the moment. Take advantage of your status by signing up for 6 months of free Amazon Prime, offering you a six-month trial with access to Prime Delivery for all those upcoming pre-orders, and Prime Video (with access to every episode of The Office).

Don’t Miss Out!

If you’re looking for more savings head over to our sister website, Stealth Optional, for more deals and buying advice. Check out their buying guide on the best laptops of June 2020, or their best gaming monitors of the month.

Read More: Best Cheap PS4 Accessories June 2020: Our Picks for the Best Low-Cost Headsets, Charging Stations and Other PS4 Peripherals