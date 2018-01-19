header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

CS:GO

19 Jan 2018

Winners & Losers of the Boston Major: The New Challengers Stage

Winners & Losers of the Boston Major: The New Challengers Stage

The New Challengers Stage (formerly the Major Qualifier) at the ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018 has come to a close and created many storylines in its wake.

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy