CSGO: Gfinity Spring Series 2018 returns with $50,000 prize pool

Photo Credit: (Gfinity)

The Spring Series

In the Winter Series, eUnited defeated Swole Patrol and Euronics took down BPro Gaming to claim the North American and European titles, respectively. The Gfinity Spring Series is different from the UK only LAN league the company ran with the Gfinity Elite Series and allows the company to grow the competitive skill in more regions.

The online tournament looks to foster "grassroots" by offering weekly competitions against equally skilled teams in order to grow the competitive nature of fledgling scenes. Featuring popular features such as 128 tick servers, pick bans, automated scrim system, and more powered by the legendary CEVO framework.

Potential outcomes

The event lasts eight weeks in an automated Swiss System where teams who sign up play to qualify for the online finals and prize pool. This year the prize pool is $50,000 which is spread between the North American and European regions. Last year saw eUnited take the top prize over Swole Patrol which played out on LAN at the ESL Global Challenge in UK. eUnited has gone on to qualify for several LANs and has turned out to be a solid top-four team in North America. In Europe the German EURONICS took the top prize and look to cause further damage in the German scene.

Prize breakdown

Main Division - $15,000 prize pool per region

The Main Division is by invitation only. This consists of 48 teams per region who are looking for near-professional competition. Teams can qualify through their performance in the previous season, and through off-season Gfinity MVP tournaments.

Main Division teams will play two matches per week on Monday and Thursday evenings in North America and Europe with a national conference in each region. The prizes are:

1st - $8,000

2nd - $5,000

3rd - $2,000

4th-6th - x5 free entry for next season

Teams interested in taking part can email [email protected] with a link to their team roster and recent CSGO accomplishments. It's $20 per player to register or $25 after the early bird rates end on June 28.﻿

﻿Intermediate Division - $7,500 prize pool per region

The Intermediate Division is designed for experienced teams seeking serious competitive play.

Intermediates will play two matches per week on Sunday and Wednesday evenings in the national conferences. They will compete for cash prizes and the chance to move up to the Main skill division based on performance. The prizes are:

1st - $4,000 + automatic promotion to next season's Main Division

2nd - $2,500 + automatic promotion to next season's Main Division

3rd - $1,000 + automatic promotion to next season's Main Division

4th-6th - x5 free entry for Main Division next season

All other Intermediate teams that qualify for the Playoffs will receive an automatic promotion to next season's Main Division.

It costs $12.50 per player to sign up, or $15 after the early bid rates end on June 28.

Amateur Division - $2,500 prize pool per region

The Amateur Division is the entry-level skill division open to all teams in both North America and Europe. It is designed for both new and experienced teams seeking casual competitive play.

Teams will play one match per week on Tuesdays evening in each national conference. They will compete for cash prizes and the chance for promotion into both the Main and Intermediate divisions.

1st - $1,500 + automatic promotion to next season's Main Division

2nd - $750 + automatic promotion to next season's Main Division

3rd - $250 + automatic promotion to next season's Main Division

4th-6th - x5 free entry for Intermediate Division next season

It costs $7.50 per player to sign up, or $10 after the early bird rates end on June 28.

Timings

Below is the schedule for the important dates ahead. The Gfinity Spring Series is open to all and you can enter via their website by June 28 to win your share of the prize!

* Early Bird team registration opens – Monday, May 22, 2018

* Pre-season begins – Sunday, June 10, 2018

* Pre-season ends – Thursday, June 28, 2018

* Early Bird team registration ends (League fees increase) – Thursday, June 28, 2018

* Regular Season begins – Monday, July 1, 2018

* Regular Season ends and rosters lock – Friday, August 26, 2018

* Playoffs begin – Sunday, September 2, 2018

Are you going to participate in the Gfinity Spring Series? Comment below!