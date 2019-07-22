Modern Warfare 2019 Pre-Order: Captain Price Playable Character Leak In Blackout Black Ops 4 DLC 4, Cross platform, Maps & more

Modern Warfare 2019 is buzzing with exciting rumours and reveals as of late. Recently we had all the perks, weapons, killstreaks and game modes leaked to the public and we've also got the multiplayer reveal to look forward to.

Read More: Modern Warfare 2019: All Perks Leaked For This Year's Call of Duty Game

Activision announced that those who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare digitally or physically on PlayStation 4 first will receive classic Captain Price character to use in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode - other platforms to follow on the 18th July. Listed as “Captain Price + Prestige token to use in Black Ops 4”

Credit: @GHarbridge27

Alex Hill on Twitter has also released a video showcasing where to find the skin. Obviously replies have been met with confusion as they are wondering why a Modern Warfare character is even in this iteration of Black Ops 4.

Read More: Modern Warfare 2019: All Weapons Leaked For This Year's Call of Duty Game So Far

Cross Platform play

Infinity Ward are aiming to embrace cross platforming with open arms. Developers made it known that “the team plans for Modern Warfare to be played together across PC and console through cross-play support.”

The developers of the Call of Duty are looking to be added to a select few of games such as Fortnite, Rocket League and Minecraft which offer cross platforming.

Maps

We’ve only been shown three maps so far and these may be exclusive to the Gunfight mode and come in different variants.

You can find out which maps are included in Modern Warfare 2019 by clicking here.

READ MORE: Modern Warfare 2019: All Maps For This Year’s Call of Duty Game So Far

Credit: Syndicate

So far there has been no confirmation of a Battle Royale in Modern Warfare 2019, but there are a few rumours circulating.

READ MORE: Everything we know about COD: Modern Warfare 2019