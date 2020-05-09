Assassin’s Creed Valhalla NEXT gameplay reveal: Wish-list, Reactions, Female Eivor, Raids, Next-Gen, Xbox Series X, Xbox 20/20, PS5 & more

The reveal gave us another glimpse at the Viking RPG, but what’s to expect from possible future reveals?

With the first gameplay reveal in the bag, we’re already counting down to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next gameplay reveal.

But what could be in store for us, and importantly – what do we want to see more of next time around?

Let’s take a look at how the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next gameplay reveal could pan out.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next gameplay reveal

It’s yet to be confirmed when the reveal could take place, but with a long marketing campaign ahead of Ubisoft, it’s likely we’ll see some more footage in the future.

‘In-depth gameplay’ was stated to be on the cards by Ashraf Ismail, Creative Director for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, in a tweet following the event.

The event itself received somewhat mixed reactions from fans of the series, with some loving the footage and others claiming it fell a little short.

PATIENCE MY FRIENDS: Ismail acknowledges the fan feedback

Both Ismail and Aaron Greenberg acknowledged this on Twitter like a couple of class-acts.

What could be shown in the next gameplay reveal?

There were a number of features that either weren’t shown, or not shown a lot of in the gameplay reveal.

Understandably, revealing everything at once is not the best tactic from a marketing sense, but there are a few things we’d like to see more of next time around.

Female Eivor

We’ve only seen female Eivor in figurine form as of yet and fans could understandably want to see more.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gives you the choice to experience the game as either male or female Eivor, however the male version has been the main focus of the trailers and reveals to date.

Female Eivor is played by Danish actress Cecilie Stenspil. She’s known for her theatre, TV, and movie work so expect to see some seriously good voice-acting for the character.

MORE THAN A FIGURINE: Female Eivor is a highly anticipated part of the game

Raid mechanics

With the announcement that the raids will also take the form of storming large fortresses, we’d certainly like to see more about how this works.

Will it be the case that core mechanics from previous titles will transition over, or will it involve something entirely different?

The cinematic trailer hints at the structure of the battles when it shows Eivor facing off against a boss-like warrior. Perhaps we’ll see a structure similar to that of LOTR: Shadow of Mordor feature in the game?

YOUR FORTRESS WILL BE MINE! The raids looks incredible, but we’d love to know more about them

Settlement Building

We’ve seen action, action and more action! But now is the time for diplomacy!

With promises of ‘tough choices’ to make in the game and the new settlement management feature, we’re keen to see how it plays.

It’s a new feature, which looks to really enhance the RPG elements of the series further.

READ MORE: Is there a ‘war mode’ in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

When could we expect the next gameplay reveal?

At this point, it’s hard to say when we’ll catch a further glimpse of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay.

The ‘battle’ continues on between the two powerhouses of Next-Gen. Perhaps it’s Sony’s turn to show what the next-gen RPG title has in store for us?

For all the latest and more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla be sure to check back in!

READ MORE: How long is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?