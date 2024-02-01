No need for 911 - you've got it handled.

WWE 2K24 is just around the corner and the hype around this year's game grows with every passing day.

The game promises to take the franchise forward, following the critical and commercial success of WWE 2K23.

We were lucky enough to get hands-on with the game at a recent preview event, meaning we got to try out the brand-new Ambulance Match type added to the game.

Check below for details on how you can become the Ambulance Match champion.

How to win an Ambulance Match

There have already been a host of exciting announcements regarding WWE 2K24, with the arrival of three brand-new match types being one of the highlights.

Amongst the group of new additions is the Ambulance match, with this unique mode certain to add something new to your WWE 2K experience.

The goal of an ambulance match is to beat your opponent to the point where they can be thrown into the back of an ambulance match without a fuss - literally!

click to enlarge + 2 CLAIMING THE W - Ambulance matches have arrived in the WWE 2K series

In order to claim victory in this new match type in WWE 2K24, you will need to do the following.

First, you need to exit the ring, head towards the ambulance and open the doors - this can be done by pressing LB (Xbox) or L1 (PlayStation)

Then, you need to drag or Irish whip your opponent to the ambulance doors

Next, you need to press LB (Xbox) or L1 (PlayStation) when prompted in order to throw your opponent into the ambulance.

From here, you will have to complete two button-mash mini-games - one for each ambulance door.

Working much like the submission mini-game, this mechanic will require you to mash the button shown on-screen and fill the bar. Once you have successfully completed both mini-games, you will win the match!

TIP: It is best to do a lot of damage to your opponent before trying to throw them into the ambulance. Ambulance matches are no disqualification, which means you can use weapons in order to win. Using weapons during combat will cause greater damage to your opponent and give you a greater chance of winning.

WWE 2K24 match types

The ambulance match isn't the only new match type arriving in WWE 2K24.

Both casket matches and gauntlet matches are arriving in the game too, both of which will no doubt add an extra dimension to gameplay.

click to enlarge + 2 NEW ADDITIONS - Casket and gauntlet matches have also been added to WWE 2K24

We don't yet know what mechanics will be introduced for these modes, but we'd imagine the casket match will work in a similar way to its ambulance counterpart.

Click here to read all about the new match types arriving in WWE 2K24.

