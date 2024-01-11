The clock is ticking towards Boss Time.

WWE 2K24 is just around the corner, with 2K's flagship wrestling title set to be revealed officially at the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

As soon as that first trailer drops, attention will turn to the superstars that will feature on the roster.

This year, there is more hype than ever with the likes of CM Punk set to return to the game.

Another absent star is Sasha Banks, with the Boss set for a potential return to WWE, and a reunion on the WWE 2K24 roster.

Will Sasha Banks be in WWE 2K24?

Sasha Banks, or Mercedes Mone as she is currently known, has been absent from WWE since her departure from the company in 2022.

The much-loved superstar left under a vail of frustration and has since found success in the acting scene, as well as landing her wrestling skills in Japan.

Rumours are now rife that Banks could return to in-ring competition in the US, with WWE and AEW vying for her signature.

click to enlarge + 2 RETURN OF THE BOSS - Sasha Banks could be coming back to WWE

A speculated return at the Royal Rumble this year could mean big things for WWE, but also for WWE 2K24.

A return at the Royal Rumble, whilst putting Banks out of contention for an appearance on the roster at the start of the game, would almost certainly put her in line for a special DLC pack.

Given Banks' popularity amongst the Wrestling Community, 2K are not going to miss out on this chance to cash in - pun very much intended.

Whilst there is no confirmation yet on a return to WWE or WWE 2K24, we're keeping everything crossed that The Boss isn't far from a spectacular return.

DLC or Main Roster?

If Banks were to return to WWE in the coming weeks, it would likely rule her out of a spot on the main roster at the start of the game.

As ever, 2K will do their best to integrate as up-to-date a model as possible for the former WWE Women's Champion, making a future DLC arrival more likely.

click to enlarge + 2 NEW LOOK?! - Banks could bring some different traits back to WWE

That being said, Banks last featured game was WWE 2K22, meaning her main move set and general character model will still be swimming around in 2K's back catalogue.

This could mean that fans of the Boss won't have to wait as long as first though, as scanning in Banks wouldn't take the usual time required once a new superstar arrives in WWE.

With no confirmation yet of Banks' destination, this roster inclusion is definitely one to keep a close eye on.

