A fitting tribute could be in store

WWE 2K24 is just around the corner, with this year's game set to be revealed at the Royal Rumble for the very first time.

The game marks the continuation of 2K's good work, with WWE 2K23 earning critical and commercial praise after a rough patch.

As ever, much of the anticipation around the new release is centred on its roster and this year is no different.

Check below to find out everything you need to know about the potential of Bray Wyatt featuring on the WWE 2K24 roster.

Will Bray Wyatt be in WWE 2K24?

Windham Lawrence Rotunda, known as Bray Wyatt to WWE fans, tragically lost his life in August last year.

The former WWE champion was widely regarded as one of the most innovative superstars in the business and his loss made a significant impact on the wrestling community.

His legacy lives on in the many characters he created throughout his WWE run, with menaces like 'The Fiend' being one of the most prominent characters during WWE's pandemic era.

ICONIC FACES - Wyatt was one of the most creative minds WWE has ever seen

Wyatt was, and still is, a much-loved wrestler and his inclusion on the WWE 2K24 roster feels like a must.

In WWE 2K23, Wyatt's impact was so large that he was included in a DLC pack, with The Fiend and Uncle Howdy being added as additional roster characters.

This year, whilst we are yet to receive confirmation of any roster inclusion, would almost certainly see the iconic superstar return as a playable character.

Of course, with the passing of any roster member, there will be some legal elements to consider, but we would expect Wyatt to return, as long as it's signed off and agreed upon with his family.

A Fitting Tribute

One of the most unique elements of WWE games is the Showcase modes, taking you through the life and times of a wrestler.

Last year, WWE 2K23 treated us to a career retrospective of John Cena, showcasing some of the most impressive moments of his career.

SHOWCASING GREATNESS - Rumours of a Wyatt showcase mode have started to circulate

This year, in WWE 2K24, we'd like to see the Showcase mode dedicated to Bray Wyatt and his storied WWE career.

From being a part of the Nexus to returning as the leader of the Wyatt family, 2K could craft an emotional tale that pays homage to Bray and continues his legacy.

As of yet, it remains to be seen if Wyatt will still be included on the WWE 2K24 roster, but we will update this page accordingly once new information is released.

