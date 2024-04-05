Vote Now for Valorant's Give Back Bundle 2024!

Voting for this year’s Give Back Bundle is now open for a limited time! This community-driven initiative lets players vote on weapon skins they want to see featured in a special bundle. It's a chance to snag skins you might have missed previously, all while supporting Riot Game's Social Impact Fund!

Like its predecessors, this year’s Give Back Bundle will also feature unique content such as accessories (gun buddy, card, and spray), with the theme of Valorant Agents shaking hands.

Valorant Give Back Bundle 2024 voting is open now!

While Valorant boasts stunning weapon skinlines, the Give Back Collection stands out with its collaborative nature. Here, the player base decides which skins get included by voting! But that's not all. 50% of proceeds from weapon skins and 100% from accessories go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with ImpactAssets.

Just like in previous years, you get to choose which weapon skins make the cut! Vote now until Friday, 7 April 2024, 5:00 PM (BST) | 9:00 AM (PT) on X to decide which of these contenders will be included:

Oni Phantom vs Ion Vandal

vs Valiant Hero Ghost vs Ion Sheriff

vs Sovereign Guardian vs Reaver Operator

vs Reaver Spectre vs Gaia’s Vengeance Ares

This year's Give Back Collection also offers exclusive gunbuddies, cards, and sprays featuring Iso and Cypher shaking hands, a symbol of community unity.

Credit: Riot Games

Since it was created in 2019, the Riot Games Social Impact Fund has invested in global organisations tackling issues like educational equality and global citizenship. Last year's Give Back Collection raised over $4.3 million, a testament to the power of the gaming community when it comes together for a cause.

Don't miss this chance to add to your collection while supporting a great initiative! Cast your vote before April 7th!

