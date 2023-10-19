Following weeks of leaks and rumours, Valorant players have finally been treated to their first official glimpse of ISO in his very own reveal trailer! ISO, also known as Agent 24, has been confirmed as a Duelist and will be the last agent to debut in 2023, following the Norwegian Sentinel, Deadlock.

Recently, ISO's player card was leaked, and the Valorant community is already enamoured with his character design. The leak showcases a relaxed pose in baggy clothes and a youngish face with short, black hair. According to most fans, Agent 24 appears to be a fusion of Fade and Yoru.

Riot Games is anticipated to launch this new Valorant Agent towards the end of the year, in Episode 7 Act 3. Riot devs have already begun rolling out early-access content for influencers and content creators. As Agent 24's release date draws nearer, be sure to stay tuned for more leaks and updates about this agent!

Riot Games released a reveal trailer for Valorant’s newest agent “ISO”

The Valorant community is buzzing with excitement as Riot Games has just released a reveal trailer for their upcoming agent “ISO”. You can watch the “ISO” agent reveal trailer here:

The recently revealed Valorant agent ISO is a greatly feared assassin so shrouded in mystery that he borders on being a myth. The goons in the trailer listed out several of his feats, including "taking out an entire squad with one round" and earning the codename "Dead Lilac" due to the "purple flash you see before you die." However, the most chilling rumour is that he is "bulletproof."

ISO is an enigma because anyone who goes up against him disappears for good. As of now, we know that he is responsible for dismantling entire operations regarding a mysterious research project.

One striking scene from the trailer shows ISO isolating one of his targets from the rest of his team in a large purple domain. This scene has now been revealed to resemble his Ultimate ability, providing us with an idea of what his abilities will look like.

Valorant new agent "ISO" release date

During the Valorant "What's Next in 2023 // Dev Diaries" dev update video, it was revealed that three new agents will join the game's roster by the end of 2023. Gekko debuted in Episode 6 Act 2, and Deadlock joined in Episode 7 Act 1. Based on this trend of releasing two acts between each new agent, we can anticipate the new Duelist to debut in Episode 7 Act 3.

Episode 7 Act 3 is expected to launch on 31 October or 1 November 2023.

click to enlarge Credit: ValorLeaks

The anticipation surrounding the introduction of Agent 24 is palpable within the community, and the carefully placed easter egg and subsequent leaks have ignited a fervour of speculation about the agent's abilities and potential impact on the game's meta!

Interested in learning everything we know about Agent 24 "ISO"? We've got you covered! Check out our comprehensive Agent 24 guide here.

If you're looking for more Valorant content, we have a ton for you to enjoy. Check out our Agent tier list in case you're struggling to find a main, we also have our first official leaks regarding Agent 24 you don't want to miss out on.

