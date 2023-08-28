A new Valorant Act is coming, meaning a new Battle Pass is also arriving at the game.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 goes live on 29 August and it brings a lot of new and exciting content. A new map will be introduced, there will be changes in the map rotation, plenty of agent changes will be implemented, and a new skinline is also arriving at the game.

Table of contents Episode 7 Act 2 Battle Pass skins Battle Pass sprays Other rewards

However, among the new content that is making its way to Valorant, the new Battle Pass is the most anticipated one. It brings four new skinlines and plenty of other rewards.

Episode 7 Act 2 Battle Pass skins

Just like the previous Battle Passes, the Episode 7 Act 2 Battle Pass costs 1000 Valorant Points. It goes live on 29 August and delivers a lot of new content.

As mentioned before, there are four new skinlines coming in this Battle Pass. They are called RDVR, Retro LA, Sticker Pop, and Transition.

Most of the Valorant community isn't really happy with these skinlines. Players have said the skins don't look good, and that this Battle Pass is levels below previous ones. Some players even stated that they would only buy the Battle Pass because of the radianite.

click to enlarge + 3 Here are all the variations of the Transition skinline.

When it comes to what each skinline offers, they vary a little. The Transition skinline has one Vandal, Bulldog, Stinger, Shorty, and Melee skin. All of these skins have four different colour variants which players can choose from.

The Retro LA skinline has fewer skins and no variants. It has a skin for the Classic, Guardian, and Bucky. These skins are inspired by the city of Los Angeles, as the name indicates.

As for the Sticker Pop skinline, it's inspired by pop culture. It's arguably the best skin line of this Battle Pass, but it's still a pretty mediocre skin. It has one skin for the Marshal, Ghost, Odin, and Spectre.

Last but not least, we have the RDVR skinline, which consists of only one Phantom skin. This skin has no variants and is inspired by Valorant's latest agent, Deadlock.

Battle Pass sprays

The Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battle Pass also brings 15 new sprays, which look amazing.

These sprays are inspired by things that every Valorant player can relate to. Things such as fighting to decide who takes the spike, killing someone with a Skye dog, or catching opponents off guard with a Shorty.

click to enlarge + 3 These new Valorant sprays look amazing!

Players will be able to utilize all the sprays in-game, and they can be used in a plethora of different situations. Maybe you can tilt an opponent after killing him and using one of the new sprays.

Users will gradually unlock sprays as they progress through the Battle Pass.

Other rewards

This new Battle Pass also includes new Gunbuddies and player cards. There are a total of 11 new Gunbuddies and 13 player cards. All of them are unique and portray different emotions and scenarios.

click to enlarge + 3 Here are all the new Valorant Gunbuddies that are coming in this Battle Pass!

Players can also earn Radianite Points, which allows them to unlock weapon skin variations. Just like all the other rewards, players will earn them as they progress through the Battle Pass.