Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 is just around the corner, and the Valorant community is very excited about it. Fans can't wait to see which new skin lines, agent changes, and other types of content will be introduced by the last Act of 2023.

Act 3 of Episode 7 will introduce a new Battle Pass, a brand-new patch that brings some agent and balancing changes, and perhaps a new agent. So far, fans have enjoyed the new episode, with the majority of the Valorant community being very happy about the map rotation changes, and the great content that has been delivered throughout it.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about Valorant Episode 7 Act 3.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 release date

Act 3 of Valorants Episode 7 is just around the corner, and we expect it to bring some great content to the game. Valorant needs a breath of fresh air and Act 3 can provide just that, which leaves fans even more excited about it's arrival.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 will go live on Tuesday, 31 October, at around 2PM PT/22PM GMT. In some specific regions, the Act might be released later because of time zone differences.

Battle Pass

The arrival of a new Valorant Act also means a new Battle Pass is coming. Fans have been waiting for a Battle Pass that blows them away for quite some time, and hopefully, the Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass can do that.

As usual, the Battle Pass will introduce new skin lines, sprays, player cards, and Gunbuddies. Players can acquire the Battle Pass for 1000 Valorant Points. To unlock the Battle Pass rewards users will need to play games and complete challenges to earn XP and reach new levels.

As of right now, we still don't know which rewards the Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass will bring. As mentioned above we know it will bring new sprays, player cards, and Gunbuddies. We expect it to bring 15 of each kind, as that was what happened in previous Battle Passes.

When it comes to the skinlines that will be included in the Battle Pass, and that players will be able to earn, we still don't know how many they are or how they look. However, that information should be revealed in the near future, so stay tuned for that.

