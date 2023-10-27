The home of sports games

The home of sports games

Gfinity Digital Media

UFC 5: How to grapple

By Artur Novichenko
share to other networks share to twitter share to facebook
UFC 5: two players are fighting

UFC 5 is already out and MMA fans have already bought the game to enjoy EA Sports' realistic virtual fighting. We've already told you about the controls and the art of defence, so it's time to explain how to grapple in UFC 5.

Grappling is a martial art based on the positional maneuvers of two fighters, each trying to defeat the other with painful and suffocating techniques. In UFC 5, this mechanic has undergone minor changes, so let's get on it.

And while you are still here, be sure to check out our guide on how to uppercut in UFC 5. On top of that, here we have an article on how to clinch in UFC 5, feel free to read it.

How to grapple in UFC 5

UFC 5: two players are fighting
click to enlarge
+ 2

The main goal of grappling is to force the opponent to surrender in one way or another. It's hard to imagine an MMA fight without the use of painful and suffocating techniques, and UFC is no exception. In UFC 5, you can switch to grappling in three positions, specifically:

  • In a stand-up position
  • In the clinch
  • On the ground

To use grappling correctly, you first need to learn and master the basic controls in the stand-up position, so let's take a look at them:

Stand-up grapple controls

Approach your opponent and use these techniques in the fight to grapple:

Activity Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Wrestling Single Leg LT + X + AL2 + Square + X
Wrestling Double Leg LT + Y + BL2 + Triangle + Circle
Power Single Leg TakedownLT + X + AL2 + Square + Hold X
Power Double Leg TakedownLT + Y + BL2 + Triangle + Hold Circle
Single Collar ClinchX + ASquare + X

Stand-up grapple defence controls

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Defend Takedown/ThrowLT + RTL2 + R2
Defend SubmissionRTR2
Single/Double Leg Defense ModifierLeft stick in any directionLeft stick in any direction
Clinch EscapeLeft stick to the opposite side of the opponentLeft stick to the opposite side of the opponent

We recommend that you perfect your skills in the training centre. Go to the main menu and click the Learn tab to start practicing. Here, you can hone your basic skills by setting up your opponent as you wish.

Once you have mastered the basic grappling controls, it's time to move on to more advanced ones, such as clinch and ground grappling. By using these mechanics correctly, you can score painful takedowns and defeat your opponent more often.

Clinch grapple controls

Now let's take a look at the grappling controls used in clinch:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Wrestling Single Leg TakedownLT + X + AL2 + Square + X
Wrestling Double Leg TakedownLT + Y + BL2 + Triangle + Circle
Power Single Leg TakedownLT + X + AL2 + Square + X
Single/Double Leg ModifierLeft stick in any directionLeft stick in any direction
Advance PositionRB + X or RB + YR1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
Trip/ThrowRB + A or RB + BR1 + X or R1 + Circle
SubmissionsLT + RB + X or LT + RB + YL2 + R1 + Square or L2 + R1 + Triangle

Clinch grapple defence controls

These controls are useful if you don't want to be on the ground. Protect yourself in the clinch while grappling.

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Defend Takedown/ThrowLT + RTL2 + R2
Defend SubmissionRTR2
Single/Double Leg Defense ModifierLeft stick in any directionLeft stick in any direction
Clinch EscapeLeft stick to the opposite side of the opponentLeft stick to the opposite side of the opponent

Ground grapple defence

UFC 5: two players are fighting
click to enlarge
+ 2

Mastering these controls will make you a pro at grappling on the ground:

Ground and pound

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
HooksLB + X or LB + YL1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
Body straightsLT + Y or LT + XL2 + Triangle or L2 + Square
Body hooksLT + LB + X or LT + LB + YL2 + L1 + Square or L2 + L1 + Triangle
ElbowsRT + X or RT + YR2 + Square or R2 + Triangle
Head movementRight stick on the right or leftRight stick on the right or left
Post defenseLB + right stick on the right or leftLB + right stick on the right or left

Grapple assist defence

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Get upLeft stick upLeft stick up
SubmissionLeft stick leftLeft stick left
Ground and poundLeft stick rightLeft stick right
Defent transitionRT + right stick or RT + left stickR2 + right stick or R2 + left stick

Legacy grapple controls

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
TransitionRight stick in any directionRight stick in any direction
SubmissionLT + right stick in any directionL2 + right stick in any direction
Additional TransitionsLB + right stick in any directionL1 + right stick in any direction

Read more: How doctor stoppages work in UFC 5





For more articles like this, take a look at our UFC page.