UFC 5: How to grapple

UFC 5 is already out and MMA fans have already bought the game to enjoy EA Sports' realistic virtual fighting. We've already told you about the controls and the art of defence, so it's time to explain how to grapple in UFC 5.

Grappling is a martial art based on the positional maneuvers of two fighters, each trying to defeat the other with painful and suffocating techniques. In UFC 5, this mechanic has undergone minor changes, so let's get on it.

How to grapple in UFC 5

The main goal of grappling is to force the opponent to surrender in one way or another. It's hard to imagine an MMA fight without the use of painful and suffocating techniques, and UFC is no exception. In UFC 5, you can switch to grappling in three positions, specifically:

In a stand-up position

In the clinch

On the ground

To use grappling correctly, you first need to learn and master the basic controls in the stand-up position, so let's take a look at them:

Stand-up grapple controls

Approach your opponent and use these techniques in the fight to grapple:

Activity Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Wrestling Single Leg LT + X + A L2 + Square + X Wrestling Double Leg LT + Y + B L2 + Triangle + Circle Power Single Leg Takedown LT + X + A L2 + Square + Hold X Power Double Leg Takedown LT + Y + B L2 + Triangle + Hold Circle Single Collar Clinch X + A Square + X

Stand-up grapple defence controls

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Defend Takedown/Throw LT + RT L2 + R2 Defend Submission RT R2 Single/Double Leg Defense Modifier Left stick in any direction Left stick in any direction Clinch Escape Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent

We recommend that you perfect your skills in the training centre. Go to the main menu and click the Learn tab to start practicing. Here, you can hone your basic skills by setting up your opponent as you wish.

Once you have mastered the basic grappling controls, it's time to move on to more advanced ones, such as clinch and ground grappling. By using these mechanics correctly, you can score painful takedowns and defeat your opponent more often.

Clinch grapple controls

Now let's take a look at the grappling controls used in clinch:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Wrestling Single Leg Takedown LT + X + A L2 + Square + X Wrestling Double Leg Takedown LT + Y + B L2 + Triangle + Circle Power Single Leg Takedown LT + X + A L2 + Square + X Single/Double Leg Modifier Left stick in any direction Left stick in any direction Advance Position RB + X or RB + Y R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle Trip/Throw RB + A or RB + B R1 + X or R1 + Circle Submissions LT + RB + X or LT + RB + Y L2 + R1 + Square or L2 + R1 + Triangle

Clinch grapple defence controls

These controls are useful if you don't want to be on the ground. Protect yourself in the clinch while grappling.

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Defend Takedown/Throw LT + RT L2 + R2 Defend Submission RT R2 Single/Double Leg Defense Modifier Left stick in any direction Left stick in any direction Clinch Escape Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent

Ground grapple defence

Mastering these controls will make you a pro at grappling on the ground:

Ground and pound

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Hooks LB + X or LB + Y L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle Body straights LT + Y or LT + X L2 + Triangle or L2 + Square Body hooks LT + LB + X or LT + LB + Y L2 + L1 + Square or L2 + L1 + Triangle Elbows RT + X or RT + Y R2 + Square or R2 + Triangle Head movement Right stick on the right or left Right stick on the right or left Post defense LB + right stick on the right or left LB + right stick on the right or left

Grapple assist defence

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Get up Left stick up Left stick up Submission Left stick left Left stick left Ground and pound Left stick right Left stick right Defent transition RT + right stick or RT + left stick R2 + right stick or R2 + left stick

Legacy grapple controls

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Transition Right stick in any direction Right stick in any direction Submission LT + right stick in any direction L2 + right stick in any direction Additional Transitions LB + right stick in any direction L1 + right stick in any direction

