UFC 5: How to grapple

UFC 5 is already out and MMA fans have already bought the game to enjoy EA Sports' realistic virtual fighting. We've already told you about the controls and the art of defence, so it's time to explain how to grapple in UFC 5.
Grappling is a martial art based on the positional maneuvers of two fighters, each trying to defeat the other with painful and suffocating techniques. In UFC 5, this mechanic has undergone minor changes, so let's get on it.
How to grapple in UFC 5
The main goal of grappling is to force the opponent to surrender in one way or another. It's hard to imagine an MMA fight without the use of painful and suffocating techniques, and UFC is no exception. In UFC 5, you can switch to grappling in three positions, specifically:
- In a stand-up position
- In the clinch
- On the ground
To use grappling correctly, you first need to learn and master the basic controls in the stand-up position, so let's take a look at them:
Stand-up grapple controls
Approach your opponent and use these techniques in the fight to grapple:
|Activity
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Wrestling Single Leg
|LT + X + A
|L2 + Square + X
|Wrestling Double Leg
|LT + Y + B
|L2 + Triangle + Circle
|Power Single Leg Takedown
|LT + X + A
|L2 + Square + Hold X
|Power Double Leg Takedown
|LT + Y + B
|L2 + Triangle + Hold Circle
|Single Collar Clinch
|X + A
|Square + X
Stand-up grapple defence controls
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Defend Takedown/Throw
|LT + RT
|L2 + R2
|Defend Submission
|RT
|R2
|Single/Double Leg Defense Modifier
|Left stick in any direction
|Left stick in any direction
|Clinch Escape
|Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent
|Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent
We recommend that you perfect your skills in the training centre. Go to the main menu and click the Learn tab to start practicing. Here, you can hone your basic skills by setting up your opponent as you wish.
Once you have mastered the basic grappling controls, it's time to move on to more advanced ones, such as clinch and ground grappling. By using these mechanics correctly, you can score painful takedowns and defeat your opponent more often.
Clinch grapple controls
Now let's take a look at the grappling controls used in clinch:
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Wrestling Single Leg Takedown
|LT + X + A
|L2 + Square + X
|Wrestling Double Leg Takedown
|LT + Y + B
|L2 + Triangle + Circle
|Power Single Leg Takedown
|LT + X + A
|L2 + Square + X
|Single/Double Leg Modifier
|Left stick in any direction
|Left stick in any direction
|Advance Position
|RB + X or RB + Y
|R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
|Trip/Throw
|RB + A or RB + B
|R1 + X or R1 + Circle
|Submissions
|LT + RB + X or LT + RB + Y
|L2 + R1 + Square or L2 + R1 + Triangle
Clinch grapple defence controls
These controls are useful if you don't want to be on the ground. Protect yourself in the clinch while grappling.
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Defend Takedown/Throw
|LT + RT
|L2 + R2
|Defend Submission
|RT
|R2
|Single/Double Leg Defense Modifier
|Left stick in any direction
|Left stick in any direction
|Clinch Escape
|Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent
|Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent
Ground grapple defence
Mastering these controls will make you a pro at grappling on the ground:
Ground and pound
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Hooks
|LB + X or LB + Y
|L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
|Body straights
|LT + Y or LT + X
|L2 + Triangle or L2 + Square
|Body hooks
|LT + LB + X or LT + LB + Y
|L2 + L1 + Square or L2 + L1 + Triangle
|Elbows
|RT + X or RT + Y
|R2 + Square or R2 + Triangle
|Head movement
|Right stick on the right or left
|Right stick on the right or left
|Post defense
|LB + right stick on the right or left
|LB + right stick on the right or left
Grapple assist defence
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Get up
|Left stick up
|Left stick up
|Submission
|Left stick left
|Left stick left
|Ground and pound
|Left stick right
|Left stick right
|Defent transition
|RT + right stick or RT + left stick
|R2 + right stick or R2 + left stick
Legacy grapple controls
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Transition
|Right stick in any direction
|Right stick in any direction
|Submission
|LT + right stick in any direction
|L2 + right stick in any direction
|Additional Transitions
|LB + right stick in any direction
|L1 + right stick in any direction
