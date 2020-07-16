UFC 4 News: Trailer, Teasers, Game Modes, Pre-Order, Ratings, PS5 & More

After a significant amount of time since UFC 3, the sought-after MMA title finally appears to be coming back for a fourth installation!

UFC 4 will arrive much sooner than we could have anticipated, arriving in less than a month's time!

Continue below for all the latest news ahead of UFC 4's release, and info on the hidden teasers in the official trailer.

Teasers in Trailer

On top of the insane roster of fighters that UFC 4 will feature, there were a couple of fighters teased in the trailer.

One of them is deemed a mater of martial arts, while the other recently rose to notoriety thanks to footage being leaked from his street fights.

Still don't know who they could be?

Bruce Lee

The footage of Bruce Lee in UFC 4 was so fast you could barely see it!

LEGEND: The iconic martial artist appears to be performing one of his signature strikes

For fans of Bruce Lee, parallels between this strike and his famous ‘one-inch punch’ will surely be made.

It looks like Bruce Lee will be playable, as he was in UFC 3, and we can’t wait to see how his iconic fighting style is represented in the game.

Kimbo Slice

Kimbo Slice (Kevin Ferguson) is a mixed martial artist that rose to the ring from a background in street fighting.

SLICE OF THE ACTION: The mixed martial artist looks set to be playable in the game

In the small piece of footage in the trailer, we see Kimbo Slice deliver a crushingly powerful blow, which he is known for relying on.

Gameplay

A load of gameplay elements from UFC 3 have been updated, following widespread criticism from owners of the title.

TWIST AND SHOUT: Escape deadly ground positions with new defensive head movements

Allegedly, UFC 4 will feature:

Brand new dynamic striking controls that adopt a Tap or Hold System

A new Clinch and Takedown System

Updated Ground Game and Submissions

For the full list of new features and mechanics, head on over to the UFC 4 Gameplay piece.

Is it coming to Next-Gen?

Officially speaking, there has been no confirmation that UFC 4 will be coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X.

FLUIDITY IS KEY: Move seamlessly from close striking to the clinch or a takedown

UFC 4 was announced for PS4 and Xbox One, but does that rule out the idea that PS5 owners will not be able to play the game?

Well, it's still unclear as to whether PS5 will support UFC 4 with backwards compatibility.

The PS5 is rumoured to have backwards compatibility with select titles, but the full details on which titles have not been confirmed yet.

