Tekken 8 Official Launch Trailer is Out Now!

Prepare for the battle that will decide the ranks of the new world!

The long-awaited Tekken 8, co-developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Arika, marks the latest fiery chapter in this beloved fighting game franchise. With a new "Heat" gauge system and a greater focus on stage destruction, Tekken 8 promises to exceed even the wildest expectations.

The official launch trailer throws down the gauntlet, revealing a King of Iron Fist Tournament with stakes higher than ever before. Fighters will battle not just for personal glory, but for the very survival of their nations. This riveting glimpse of gameplay, coupled with hints of what's to come, has sent the Tekken community into a frenzy of anticipation!

Tekken 8 official launch trailer reveals a world at stake

Tekken 8's official launch trailer is making waves through the community. The notorious Kazuya Mishima makes a chilling announcement: the King of Iron Fist Tournament comes with a grim ultimatum – lose, and your entire nation faces annihilation.

This latest instalment continues the tragic saga of the Mishima bloodline and its world-shaking father-and-son grudge matches. Having defeated his father, Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya now seeks global domination, using the G Corporation's forces to wage war. Jin Kazama, reunited with his long-lost mother, faces his destiny head-on, determined to stop Kazuya's reign of terror.

When will Tekken 8 be released?

The wait is almost over! Tekken 8 explodes onto the scene on Friday, 26 January 2024, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X

Interested in learning more about Tekken 8? We've got you covered. Check out our guide on everything you need to know about Tekken 8 here, which includes information on supported platforms, character roster, and more! On top of that, familiarise yourself with the newest roster additions, Azucena and Victor Chevalier.

Alongside the 32 base characters and a plethora of new mechanics, Tekken 8 also harkens back to its arcade origins with the introduction of a new single-player mode called Arcade Quest, learn all about it here!

