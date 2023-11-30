The highly anticipated, Tekken 8, the latest instalment in the long-standing fighting game franchise, is set to introduce a new game mode! Packed with a host of exciting new features, including a revamped "Heat" gauge system, added stage destruction, and an expanded roster of characters, Tekken 8 also harkens back to its arcade origins with the introduction of a new single-player mode called Arcade Quest.

Designed to serve as an introductory platform for newcomers to grasp the intricacies of Tekken 8's gameplay, Arcade Quest fittingly recreates the classic arcade experience, where many veteran players first honed their skills. This mode serves as a nostalgic tribute to the game's arcade roots, reminiscent of the fervent community surrounding Tekken's debuts and its enduring presence in arcades.

Tekken 8 Arcade Quest game mode explained

Tekken 8's Arcade Quest introduces a simulated arcade experience, drawing inspiration from the vibrant arcade culture that shaped the franchise's early success. At its core, Arcade Quest aims to be a training ground for new players to master the ins and outs of Tekken 8's gameplay, while also providing a refresher for returning players eager to sharpen their skills.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Bandai Namco

In Arcade Quest, players customise their own avatars and embark on a journey with Max, your mentor, who will guide you through the fundamentals of Tekken 8's mechanics, transforming the potentially intimidating world of fighting games into an accessible and enjoyable experience.

In this mode, you can observe demonstrations to gain a visual understanding of the techniques being taught, and then practice them at your own pace, ensuring a personalised and effective learning process.

Once equipped with an arsenal of moves, players will compete against computer-controlled opponents, climbing the ranks of various arcades with the ultimate goal of securing the coveted championship title.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Bandai Namco

Beyond its role as a training ground, Arcade Quest also serves as a heartfelt homage to Tekken's arcade roots. For veteran players, the mode evokes a sense of nostalgia, transporting them back to the era when arcades were the epicentres of gaming communities. For those who missed out on the arcade experience, Arcade Quest offers a glimpse into this vibrant era, allowing them to experience the thrill of competing in tournaments alongside fellow players.

The game mode also features AI learning that enables opponents to adapt to players' play styles over time, adding an extra layer of challenge and replayability.

Tekken 8's Arcade Quest game mode is a welcomed addition that captures the essence of arcade gaming. It serves as a valuable training ground for newcomers, offering them an immersive experience to master the game, while also providing a trip down memory lane for veteran players!

Interested in learning more about Tekken 8? We've got you covered. Check out our guide on everything you need to know about Tekken 8 here, which includes information on supported platforms, character roster, and more! On top of that, familiarise yourself with the newest roster additions, Azucena, Raven, and Victor Chevalier.

