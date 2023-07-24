Best Sneakers For Women 2023

In the vast and diverse women's sneaker landscape, finding a new pair of shoes to buy can be a daunting task. With an abundance of options to choose from, narrowing down your choices and discovering footwear that truly suits your taste can be a challenge. To make things easier, we've put together a list of the best sneakers for women too, at the very least, present to you a more manageable selection to pick from.

It's important to note that the shoes we've chosen are what we consider to be some of the best sneakers released this past year either as women's exclusives or are available in women's sizes. Realistically, these shoes could be worn by anyone though, although we have also put together a list of the best sneakers for men if you are seeking out shoes in men's sizes instead.

Now, you might wonder about the criteria we used to determine what makes a shoe the "best". Well, our focus for this list was all about selecting sneakers that exude style, boasting unique and versatile designs that can easily be worn with almost any outfit. We also took popularity into account to some extent, as it's often a strong indicator of greatness.

So, whether you're a passionate sneakerhead or just starting to explore the world of sneaker culture, stay tuned as we introduce you to some of the best women's sneakers released this year. Prepare to elevate your footwear game with our top picks.

Best sneakers for women

1. Nike Dunk Low "Sand Drift"

Best Nike sneakers for women

We're starting off with one of the best Nike Dunks on the market right now, the Nike Dunk Low "Sand Drift", that's specially crafted for women and inspired by the timeless '80s design.

Fusing two different sandy tones, this low-top sneaker showcases both leather and suede in varying shades of brown, with contrasting stitching accenting the overall colour scheme superbly, elevating its visual charm.

Adding to this, the heel tab proudly displays the Nike logo, while a leather tongue features a delicately stitched tag, embodying the essence of Nike's signature style.

It's nothing short of excellent, with a fantastic colour scheme made even better by being proudly displayed on the iconic Dunk Low silhouette.

2. Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam"

Best Jordan sneakers for women

Arguably one of the best Jordan 4 colourways on the market, the Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" stands out as a versatile and stylish mid-collared women's-exclusive sneaker to add to your collection.

This iteration follows the classic colour-blocking of the original Jordan 4 colourways, with its sleek white leather upper contrasted by its black midsole and heel tab.

The colour scheme is then elevated through vibrant seafoam green accents on the eyelets, mudguard, sock lining, tongue, and heel logos, creating a visually appealing and unique design, unlike previous Jordan 4 releases.

So, if you're after a pair of Jordans that are both simple and impactful, the "Seafoam" design definitely ticks a lot of those boxes.

3. adidas Gazelle Bold "Core Black"

Best adidas sneakers for women

The adidas Gazelle is an all-time iconic shoe. However, this particular version is a shoe that can elevate your outfits to brand-new heights.

This is because the Bold sneaker comes with a triple-stacked midsole to lift you off the ground and give this '70s classic a more modern, eye-catching twist.

In terms of the colourway, we've picked out this "Core Black" design. More specifically, the shoe features a predominately black suede upper, combined with a white heel, tongue, laces, and stripes down the sides to match the stacked midsole.

You can't really go wrong with black and white. It's a timeless and versatile colour combination that can be paired with almost any outfit, thus making the Gazelle Bold shoes a must-have as part of your collection.

4. New Balance 550 "White Sky Blue"

Best New Balance sneakers for women

Moving on to New Balance and to one of the best white sneakers released as of late in the New Balance 550 "White Sky Blue" colourway.

The sneaker effortlessly blends its old-school '80s aesthetics with contemporary materials and details. For example, premium leather is used to create the upper, boasting a pristine white hue, which is then expertly contrasted by light blue touches on the heel and branding.

It's also designed to be comfortable, with a cushioned midsole providing all-day comfort along with additional elevation to give the sneaker an almost Air Force 1-like feel.

So, with its impeccably clean design and top-notch construction, this New Balance 550 stands out as a great women's sneaker to refresh your wardrobe.

5. Converse Chuck Taylor Lift Platform Hi "Gold Chain"

Best Converse sneakers for women

Our final entry is the "Gold Chain" Chuck Taylor high-tops which, once again, feature an exaggerated midsole designed to provide more elevation, helping you stand out from the crowd with these shoes on your feet.

They showcase an egret-coloured canvas upper, while the lateral side features a gold heart with an embroidered burgundy outline that definitely catches the eye. The addition of bright metallic gold eyelets continues with the colour scheme, while a gold chain gracefully drapes between the top eyelet and the heel pull tab.

Then, on the medial side, the sneaker is adorned with the classic All Star ankle badge, displayed in the same eye-catching metallic gold featured on the eyelets.

Finally, the design is completed by burgundy-coloured All Star-branded heel badges, bringing a cohesive and sophisticated finish to the shoe's overall look.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Buying new sneakers can often lead to a ton of questions. No need to worry though as we've answered some of the most commonly asked queries below.

Can you still buy sneakers once they've sold out?

If you're searching for a sold-out shoe, there are several avenues you can explore to get your hands on a pair, involving some of the best places to buy sneakers in our opinion.

Firstly, consider checking with local shoe stores, as they might still have some stock left from the initial release.

Another option is to turn to resale platforms and marketplaces like StockX. These platforms can be quite useful when you're having trouble finding a sold-out sneaker elsewhere. Keep in mind that you might need to pay a premium over the original retail price, depending on the shoe's popularity. However, reputable resale platforms generally authenticate every purchase to ensure you're not getting counterfeit second-hand items, making them a great place to sell shoes as well.

In case the above options don't produce results, you could always hold out for a potential restock. Occasionally, retailers do re-release popular sneakers if there's enough demand. However, restocks are not guaranteed, which makes this method less reliable for securing sold-out shoes.

What size sneakers should you buy?

Selecting the right size sneakers requires accurate foot measurements and consideration of various factors, including shoe design, brand variations, and personal preferences.

To begin, measure both your feet using a ruler or measuring tape, determining the length from the heel to the longest toe of each foot. An ideal fit, as suggested by Clarks, should leave about one finger's width of space between your longest toe and the shoe's end, with the natural bend occurring around the balls of your feet.

With your measurements, consult a size chart to compare your foot size with the specific brand you intend to purchase. Remember that sizes can differ between brands, with Nike and adidas sizing, for example, differing by approximately 0.5 of a US size. Keep this in mind when purchasing new shoes online.

If you still feel uncertain, consider visiting a local sneaker store to try on a few sizes and double-check the fit before making your final decision.