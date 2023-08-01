Best New Balance Shoes 2023

Finding the best New Balance shoes isn’t an easy undertaking by any means. Dads around the world will probably let out a groan of disbelief when reading the first sentence in this article, and rightly so! You see, this brand of sneaker is much more than just a casual streetwear item for parents in their mid-forties or fifties.

With this guide, we’re going to show you exactly why this is the case. New Balance shoes offer a lot more sophistication and stylistic choice than they tend to let on. By picking out a winner, you’ll be able to flaunt and showcase the uniqueness of your footwear, which is great since the vast majority of people rock Nike or adidas more often than not. However, you just have to look at our best sneakers guide, for example, to see that the footwear scene is filled with more than just those two sportswear brands.

Now, a lot of the New Balance sneakers you tend to see on people’s feet are characterised by neutral colours and old-school designs. But if you take the time to read through this roundup, you’ll be amazed to learn about the variety and creativity some of these sneakers feature. That’s right! We’ll be uncovering all those hidden New Balance gems, all whilst taking into account necessary factors like support, comfort, and price.

Alright, let’s get started and uncover the top shoes one of the most popular and best sneaker brands has to offer...

Best New Balance shoes

1. Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 "Baklava"

Kicking things off is this nifty sneaker collaboration between Action Bronson and New Balance, with the “Backlava” 990v6.

Now, if you’re a fan of unconventional colour choices, then this shoe will be right up your alley. First of all, the neon yellow mesh base with green, silver, and orange overlays promises to light up your outfit. Another plus point here has to be the lace-up combination, which consists of two-tone pink and purple rope laces. You’re bound to have people taking a glance or two at your footwear as you walk along a busy street.

More so, the versatility you get with this specific piece of footwear is astounding. As a buyer, we'd say you wouldn’t look out of place if you took them running, hiking, or simply wear them day to day, as the premium brown suede mudguard sits on top of a supportive and cushioned blue sole, perfect for all-day wear.

All in all, you get an aesthetically appealing shoe that you can wear each morning and night, as well as a robust option that would be a great fit for physical activity. Definitely, a sneaker work checking out.

2. New Balance 990v1 MiUSA "Green Gold"

Next up we have a historical New Balance silhouette that’s been brought to life through a declination of colour put together by Teddy Santis – the founder and creative director of nostalgia-drenched menswear line Aimé Leon Dore (ALD).

This “Green Gold” 990v1 MiUSA gets top marks for design and overall look. The combination of nylon and fuzzy suede panels, predominantly dressed in a captivating green hue, harmonises beautifully with the smooth leather accents featuring contrasting yellow "N" logos and branded white heel caps, resulting in a shoe that is simply hard to pass up on.

The style embodied by this shoe is exemplary, offering countless opportunities to elevate your fashion game and create stylish ensembles that complement a summer wardrobe. Whether paired with shorts, trousers, or even loose or tight-fitting sweatpants for a casual look, this versatile option seamlessly integrates into any wardrobe.

3. JJJJound x New Balance 991 "Grey Olive"

You definitely need to have an every day “beater” in your sneaker lineup, and this particular New Balance shoe fits that exact description. Whether it’s a trip to the local shop or a brief jog down to the Post Office, this New Balance 991 “Grey Olive” colourway hits the mark.

Presented in the 991 silhouette, the JJJJound "Grey Olive" is constructed of brown and grey premium suede overlays and mesh upper material. In addition, these sneakers feature cream laces with the option of swapping these out for black ones if they prefer the latter colour.

What makes these shoes such a good choice for regular wear though is the lightweight cushioning that’s provided by a two-tone ABZORB midsole, meaning you’ll feel comfortable going on walks or short running trips with these sneakers on your feet.

4. Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy "Steel Blue Green"

Up next, we have an intriguing sneaker collaboration that combines the timeless 574 silhouette from New Balance with the innovative touch of Stone Island. Drawing inspiration from military aesthetics, the "Steel Blue Green" Stone Island 574 boasts a premium suede construction, complemented by a stylish two-toned grey and white midsole.

However, the shoe's design only showcases a subtle nod to military influences, with a tasteful fusion of green, brown, and beige hues that add a touch of sophistication without being too overpowering. This classic shoe exudes both style and flair, making it a perfect addition to any fashion-forward ensemble.

Pairing exceptionally well with almost any outfit due to their relatively neutral colours, these sneakers offer a perfect match for a chic and comfortable look. Whether you're a sneakerhead or just love an eye-catching yet versatile footwear option, the "Steel Blue Green" Stone Island sneakers are sure to elevate your game.

5. New Balance 650R "Light Aluminum"

Last but certainly not least, we're adding the New Balance 650R "Light Aluminium" sneaker to this collection. A perfect addition for those seeking a sporty and stylish mid to high-top look.

The design draws clear inspiration from the rich heritage of basketball footwear, reminiscent of the iconic Air Jordan sneaker blueprint, but that's a tale for another day!

The colourway of the shoe is incredibly smooth, blending white and grey tones seamlessly, resulting in a vintage basketball feel with the versatility of a modern runner or stylish everyday sneaker.

The meticulous attention to detail gone into making this shoe is apparent as well, with it boasting an all-leather upper with perforated mid-panels, along with plush collars, an off-white midsole, and a rubber outsole in two different shades of grey. It's a muted design, but one that is invaluable in any collection.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

This article wouldn’t be complete without us answering a few of the most commonly asked questions that pertain to New Balance shoes. So, we’re going to cut right to the chase and demystify certain things.

Are New Balance shoes good quality?

New Balance has been producing footwear since the year 1906, and throughout that time, the company has placed a strong emphasis on sport and high-quality craftsmanship.

Their “Made in USA” mark in particular is a symbol of authentic American builds and sums up the very best developments that the company has to offer.

New Balance is also highly regarded due to its commitment to producing comfortable and supportive footwear. The brand often incorporates innovative technologies and cushioning systems into its shoe designs, providing excellent shock absorption and stability. Additionally, New Balance shoes are often praised for their durability and long-lasting performance.

However, it's important to note that product quality can vary between different models and collections, and opinions about comfort and fit can be subjective. It's always a good idea to read reviews and try on the specific model of New Balance shoes you are interested in before making a purchase.

How is New Balance different from Nike?

Apart from the clearly contrasting “Swoosh” and “N” logos, these brands differ with regard to the technology used for shoe cushioning and responsiveness.

New Balance utilises Fresh Foam and FuelCell foam more often than not, depending on the type of shoe being constructed of course. Both of these components provide a lot of cushioning without the added burden of cumbersome weight.

On the other hand, Nike makes use of pressurised air that’s inserted inside a tough yet flexible bag which provides extra spring without compromising the structure of the shoe itself.

These are perhaps the main two differences between the two brand's shoes, and, It's important to note that both New Balance and Nike have their unique strengths and cater to different consumer preferences. Ultimately, the choice between the two brands depends on individual preferences, needs, and style preferences.

What is New Balance’s most famous shoe model?

We'd say the New Balance 574 is the brand’s most recognisable style. It’s regarded as a sneaker classic that’s withstood the test of time. Many people still rock these shoes to this day, and you can certainly expect them to remain in trend for the foreseeable future.

That said, the New Balance 550 is also incredibly popular, originally debuted in 1989 as a top-tier basketball shoe for hard courts. However, it too has withstood the test of time and remains one of New Balance's most popular models to this day.

The 990 series is also worth a mention, along with the 650s and so many other great New Balance models. There are simply so many top-tier silhouettes that, as sneaker fans, we're really spoilt for choice.