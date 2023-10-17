The best laptop for EA FC 24 is the one that lets you get your football fix on the go, yet doesn't go outside of your specific budget. Even if you've got all the money in the world to spend, nobody wants to overpay for something that's not up to the task. Fortunately, when it comes to getting something that is capable of running EA FC, we've got you covered.

We've gone through the wealth of amazing gaming laptops out there right now to find five of the best for the latest in the FIFA... sorry EA FC franchise in a few different categories. We've also explained a little bit about them below, exploring why, for example, a high refresh rate is ideal for quick counter-attacking football as featured in the new Total Management System in Career Mode.

Factors such as this and a great resolution will allow the game to look good and run smoothly as if it were on a console while hooked up to one of the best monitors for EA FC. The only thing you need to keep in mind after this is how much you want to spend, and whether you want a laptop that can handle everything at its full capacity - aka the ultimate machine for EA FC 24.

Of course, playing on a laptop or PC also allows you to mod one of the best football games on the market to your liking too, although that's a matter for another time. We've got laptops to discuss, so let's not waste any more precious seconds. Here are the best laptops for EA FC...

Best laptop for EA FC 24

1. Acer Nitro 16

Best laptop for EA FC 24 overall

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

RAM: 8GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD

Other Features: RGB Backlit Keyboard

The Acer Nitro 16 is a top pick for EA FC for a few different reasons. One of the biggest of those is that the laptop has a strong GPU, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 to be precise, and enough power to support good-looking and smooth gameplay when teamed with a top-tier controller for the game.

The price is important here too, as it's not so expensive as to price out most people completely, but will still be future-proofed for a couple of years thanks to the relatively recent GPU and its more than solid Intel i5-13500H process.

It's got enough RAM to tackle a lot of modern-day AAA games as well, and while the storage is only 512GB, that should be fine as long as you don't mind either getting a top external SSD, or just uninstalling and installing games every so often.

Of course, that's not an issue if you only want to play EA FC 24 though, so it does the job well, for a good price, and will look good while doing so, particularly with its RGB backlit keys.

2. MSI Creator 17

Best 17-inch laptop for EA FC 24

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB NVMe

Other Features: Adobe RGB Display

Next up, we have the immense MSI Creator 17. If you're looking for a more cinematic and all-encompassing experience when playing games on the go, then this 17.3-inch screen is going to help you get there, and probably drag in whoever's next to you on the train too.

Aside from being big in the same kind of way that EA Big used to be, it also has 16GB of RAM, making it very quick and smooth to use when you're playing games or navigating through menus (any Ultimate Team player will appreciate this one)

The NVMe SSD is going to make sure that speed is felt throughout too, and while the GeForce 3060 isn't the most powerful GPU on the market, it's got enough oomph to have EA FC 24 looking good both now, and in the future, as it still trumps the recommended requirements for the game by quite a margin.

It's worth noting that this laptop is also on sale fairly regularly, making excellent value for money. So, make sure you keep an eye on some of the best gaming laptop deals and try and nab it if you see it for cheap.

3. Razer Blade 16

Best premium laptop for EA FC 24

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB

Other Features: Dual-mode display

Do you want unlimited power? Well, that's not something that technology can do yet, but the Razer Blade 16 is pretty close, as long as your idea of unlimited power is also a laptop with really good specs.

Under the hood, this thing features the incredible NVIDIA RTX 4090 for some of the best graphical output on the market, 32GB of RAM for just absurd speed, and a huge 2TB SSD, allowing you to store just so many games, or an unfathomable number of EA FC 24 screenshots.

Additionally, it has a dual-mode display and you can switch between 4K visuals or frighteningly fast refresh rates. Not only that, but the laptop itself is smaller than you'd expect, given that it's got a 16-inch screen. This helps keep it light and portable, allowing you to get your football fix in from wherever you are in the world.

If you've got the money, the Razer Blade 16 is pretty much the best gaming laptop out there. Yes, it's expensive, but you get a lot for that price tag.

4. HP Victus 16

Best midrange laptop for EA FC 24

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB

Other Features: Backlit keyboard

Next, we have the HP Victus, which, aside from sounding a bit like an author with far too much love for the Roman Empire, also boasts a decent amount of power, graphical output, and a backlit keyboard.

The latter is an essential feature if you're the kind of person who likes gaming in the dark, or if you just like pretty lights. We're not going to judge you either way though, so don't worry.

The RTX 3050 Ti offers an impressive level of graphical fidelity without breaking the bank, the 16GB of RAM means everything will run smoothly and quickly. It's got 512GB of storage too, which means lots of space for games as long as they're not Call of Duty. This is a guide on EA FC though, so the chances are your second go-to game is Football Manager anyway.

It's a great option for midrange budgets, and a great choice if you need a new laptop just as part of your everyday life thanks to its powerful AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and great specs overall.

5. Acer Nitro 5

Best budget laptop for EA FC 24

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

Other Features: Backlit keyboard

The Acer Nitro 5 comes in at under $1,000 in most places you look, making it a good choice for those who want a powerful laptop, but don't want to spend an absurd amount of money to get one.

Despite the lower price, this laptop still manages to fit in an RTX 3050 Ti for strong graphical abilities, has 16GB of RAM for speed and smoothness in-game and in the menus, and a 512GB SSD, which is way more than the 100GB needed to download the game.

It's not the most up-to-date model, but it'll see you through while playing EA FC 24, and it should last for a good few years playing AAA games as well, especially with the very solid Intel Core i5-12500H CPU.

The display is also worth a shout-out as it's capable of hitting up to 144Hz for ultra-smooth action, regardless of how fast your passing game is. A refresh rate this impressive is definitely a nice little bonus for a laptop that won't necessarily break the bank with its price tag.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Don't worry if you've got this far and have a couple of questions. We've answered some of the most frequently asked queries below.

What are the minimum system requirements for EA FC 24?

According to EA, the minimum system requirements are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 - 64-Bit

Windows 10 - 64-Bit Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHZ

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHZ Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz

Intel Core i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Direct X: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0) Hard Drive Space: 100GB

However, to run the game smoothly, quickly, and in excellent detail, we'd recommend something that's closer to the recommended specs. That means going for a laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7-6700 CPU or above, a GPU on or above the level of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, and at least 12GB of RAM.

Is a laptop or a PC better to play EA FC on?

Whether a laptop or a PC is better for playing a game like EA EC largely depends on your specific needs and preferences, as well as the hardware specifications of the devices in question.

Laptops, for example, have become increasingly powerful over the years, and many gaming-specific ones are capable of running titles like EA FC with ease. The main advantage though is portability. You can play on the go or easily move it around your house. This flexibility can be especially appealing to individuals who want to game in different locations or have limited space.

However, there are some potential downsides to gaming on a laptop. Typically, laptops have limited upgradability compared to desktop PCs. If you want to improve the gaming performance, you might be restricted in terms of upgrading the graphics card or other components. Cooling can also be a concern, as laptops tend to heat up more quickly, potentially leading to reduced performance during extended gaming sessions.

As a result, there are several advantages of owning a desktop PC for EA FC, including better upgradability and cooling. Furthermore, a desktop PC often offers better value for money in terms of raw performance. With a desktop, you can usually get more powerful components for the same price as a laptop with similar specifications.

The downside is of course the lack of portability. They are typically confined to a specific location, and moving them can be a hassle. Additionally, you'll need a dedicated space for a PC setup, including a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, which may not be as space-efficient as a laptop. Plus, running a PC requires a constant source of power, something a laptop doesn't necessarily need all the time.

Ultimately, both can be loaded and run EA FC extremely well, providing whatever you choose meets the game's system requirements. Just consider your specific gaming needs, budget, and how you plan to use the device to make the most informed decision.