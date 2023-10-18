The best TV for EA FC 24 is the one that'll bring the game to life, but won't exactly break your bank to do so. After all, it'd be nice to have no limit when it comes to what you're spending, but some of us have to be a little more deliberate with our funds.

There are a lot of TVs out on the market now, and most of the best gaming TVs are going to serve you well playing not only EA FC but all the best football games on the market. We're not here to discuss the best gaming TVs though as we appreciate you're being a lot more surgical with your internet request, and we're here to answer the question at hand.

So, to that end, we've gone out and picked some great TVs for you to consider, with each option capable of making the game look good and run smoothly, all while not costing too much. Many of our top picks also come with some pretty handy gaming features, much like some of the best monitors for EA FC do as well, helping you experience the game at its full potential.

Enough of the preamble though. You're here to look through some televisions because, let's be honest, that's the exciting bit. Here are our top picks.

Best TV for EA FC 24

1. LG OLED evo C2

Best TV for EA FC 24 overall

Size: 42" - 83"

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

First up, we have what we believe is the ultimate TV for EA FC because strikes a good balance between power, features, and a price that isn't extortionally expensive.

Starting with the display, the LG C2 features a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate to keep your one-touch passing looking ultra-smooth on screen. You can boost games through performance mode and actually enjoy that bonus too, plus it has NVIDIA G-Sync and FreeSync Premium to reduce screen tearing and ensure your inputs from a top-tier controller for EA FC happen almost immediately.

It also has an a9 Gen 5 AI processor which is designed optimise its picture and sound outputs using a database of over one million data points, deep-learning algorithms, and so on. The result is greater contrast thanks to Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, cinematic sound to make it feel like you're in the stadium, and the ability to upscale to 8K.

Along with that, it's easy to mount, and it has a gallery function if you ever feel like showing off pictures of your family or pets, or favourite football players if you wanted - we've all grown attached to certain players in Career Mode before. We get it.

2. Samsung S95B

Best high-end TV for EA FC 24

Size: 55" - 65"

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Premium options are good - just look at some of the best laptops for EA FC. It's not just because they cost more money, but because they usually offer a little bit more than the competitors. In this case, the Samsung S95B fits the bill, and no we haven't included it just because Samsung has used a lot of fancy-sounding words to describe it.

Alongside delivering a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, this TV has a neural quantum processor that allows it to upscale everything into 4K seamlessly. It also boasts quantum HDR OLED, which means that you'll be hard-pressed to find a TV that gives off a better range of colours or deeper blacks than this one.

Additionally, it's got Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, so your games will sound so good you'd be forgiven for thinking you were actually playing on the pitch yourself.

It's an astounding TV and one of the best we could find for EA FC. It's a little pricey, but if you've got the funds available, why not splash the cash and pick up one of the best around?

3. Sony Bravia XR A80L

Best TV for PS5 EA FC 24 gameplay

Size: 55" - 77"

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

PlayStation 5 owners get a lot of benefits these days, including the chance to buy their console again but thinner... But the best thing about the console could be the Sony Bravia XR TV line. That's because Sony essentially created the model to pair with its consoles, which, to be fair, is just good business sense.

This TV has auto HDR tone mapping, auto genre picture mode, and is optimised specifically for gaming, meaning football will probably never look better than on this.

It also has great sound quality because the screen is the speaker, which means it can handle surround sound on its own, and with 4K visuals and a 120Hz refresh rate, EA FC will look and play on another level.

Sony also boasts that its Cognitive Processor XR, along with its pure black OLED backdrop, means it can produce some of the closest pictures to real life possible. So, even though you may not be watching real-life football, at least you can make the virtual world look pretty close to the actual game.

4. LG OLED evo G3

Fastest TV for EA FC 24

Size: 55" - 83"

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

If you've got a need for speed and want to play EA FC on an absurdly beautiful 4K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, then the LG G3 has you covered.

This is one of the more expensive options on our list. But, speaking from personal experience, this thing is extremely great to look at thanks mainly to LG's OLED technology. You also get an AI-powered gallery function, allowing you to get a little bit more out of it when you're not grinding away on Ultimate Team.

Additionally, it comes with a special game dashboard and game optimiser to make sure whatever you're playing looks incredible and smooth in motion as well.

You're going to get a lot out of this TV, so enjoy it. Just don't spend too long thinking about its price tag...

5. Hisense R6

Best budget TV for EA FC 24

Size: 50" - 75"

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

We've covered a couple of quite expensive TVs so far, which means it's now time for our budget pick. In this case, we've gone for the Hisense R6 as it's almost too cheap for what you get. While it's definitely more affordable than most, it doesn't mean you're getting a bad TV.

It packs a 4K resolution into a 50" frame (other options are available) that also maintains a 60Hz refresh rate. While that's not as high as some on this list, that does mean you'll be able to enjoy the game at 60FPS comfortably, and that's the standard for most consoles at this point anyway.

Plus, it has Roku TV built-in, which means you can easily access all of your favourite streaming services in one place when it's time to step away from EA FC. You can even watch a few live-streamed broadcasts, including actual football, making it one of the best TVs for sports as well.

We haven't even mentioned the fact it comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 as well, which can transform your EA FC gameplay into more of a cinematic experience with better sound and great colours and contrast. All of this for an inexpensive price - what's not to like?

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Don't worry if you've come this far and have a few questions. We've answered some of the most commonly asked queries below.

Is a TV or a monitor best for EA FC?

When building your gaming setup, both TVs and monitors are viable options, each offering unique advantages. As a result, deciding which is better is entirely dependent on your preferences and gaming style.

Opting for a TV provides you with greater versatility in terms of where you play and what you can do after gaming. With a TV, you can immerse yourself in a larger screen experience while playing EA FC in the comfort of your living room. Additionally, you have the option to switch to live television or even stream movies, music, and YouTube videos with a smart device, expanding your entertainment possibilities without hooking up a laptop or PC.

On the other hand, monitors are typically slightly smaller and are better suited for a desk setup. They often offer faster response times and higher refresh rates toom, which can be particularly advantageous for those who take online gameplay seriously, where any potential speed advantage may make the difference between winning a losing. Monitors are also cheaper, generally speaking, as they are more one-dimensional in what they can do.

It's worth noting though that gaming TVs are closing the gap in terms of specifications compared to gaming monitors, which is important to keep in mind when making your decision.

Ultimately, the choice between a TV and a monitor for EA FC comes down to your personal preferences and gaming habits. If you lean towards casual EA FC gaming, a TV might be the better choice for you. For more in-depth information, you can explore a detailed comparison of TVs and monitors on Gfinity's website.

What size TV is best for EA FC?

When selecting the ideal TV size for an immersive gaming experience, such as playing EA FC or any other video game, several crucial factors come into play. Ultimately, your decision should encompass both practical considerations and personal preferences, although there are a couple of factors to keep in mind when making your choice:

Viewing Distance: Your TV's viewing distance is a key to your decision-making process. As a general guideline, it's recommended to maintain a viewing distance of approximately 1.5 to 2 times the diagonal screen size of the TV. This ensures that you can comfortably perceive in-game details without straining your eyes or missing any action.

Your TV's viewing distance is a key to your decision-making process. As a general guideline, it's recommended to maintain a viewing distance of approximately 1.5 to 2 times the diagonal screen size of the TV. This ensures that you can comfortably perceive in-game details without straining your eyes or missing any action. Room Size: The dimensions of the room where your TV will be placed also play a significant role. In a smaller room, an excessively large TV can be overwhelming and dominate the space. Conversely, in a larger room, a bigger TV might be necessary to fill the viewing area adequately. Consider the spatial constraints and layout of your room.

As a very rough guideline, a TV ranging from 40 to 55 inches is commonly suitable for gaming in most living rooms. However, in larger rooms where you seek a truly immersive experience, larger sizes exceeding 55 inches may work best for you. At the end of the day, you need to strike a balance between the TV size, your viewing distance, and your personal preferences to ensure a highly enjoyable EA FC gaming experience.