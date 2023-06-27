Best futsal shoes 2023

With lightning-quick movements, precise ball control, and swift changes in direction, futsal demands some pretty specialised footwear that can keep up with the game's unique demands. Fortunately, manufacturers make just the footwear for the sport, but this begs the question - what are the best futsal shoes available today?

We've done a little digging to uncover the top options available based on price, reviews, and any unique features that make these top-tier trainers stand out from the crowd.

What features are we referring to here? Well, much like some of the best football boots around, futsal shoes need to be lightweight as well as durable on the court. They also need grippy non-marking outsoles to provide traction as you deliver quick turns of pace to beat your opposite number.

So, with these factors in mind, whether it is a top pair of Nike trainers you're looking for, like these Nike Lunar Gato IIs, or a pair of adidas shoes, like these adidas Mundial Goals, our list has you covered.

Get ready to elevate your futsal game as we showcase the best futsal shoes on the market today. Let's get into our list...

Best futsal shoes

1. Nike Lunar Gato II

Best Nike futsal shoes

Materials: Leather / Mesh / Rubber - Laces: Yes

We're starting off with one of the biggest and best sneaker brands in the world, Nike, whose Lunar Gato II indoor shoes stand out as an excellent pick for small-sided games.

To begin with, the shoe is made from a combination of soft, durable leather as well as lightweight mesh. Therefore, you basically get the best of both worlds here, with the leather providing a natural feel with the ball, while the mesh sections improve airflow.

What's more, the shoe features Lunarlon foam cushioning which is said to be both springy and responsive for quicker, more agile movements. Adding to this is the rubber outsole designed to make multi-directional turns of pace effortless.

Finally, Nike has added its Grind rubber to the forefoot for added control and to strengthen an area that's typically under a lot of stress during a game. Ultimately, it's well-placed innovations like these that make the Lunar Gato II an excellent shoe for futsal.

2. adidas Mundial Goal

Best adidas futsal shoes

Materials: K-leather / Suede / Gum Rubber - Laces: Yes

If you'd prefer something from adidas though, then make sure you consider the adidas Mundial Goal. Repping the iconic Mundial name, there's no surprise this trainer performs on the court.

It features a unique construction, combining K-leather for comfort as well as a split-suede abrasion patch designed to provide support and the shoe's durability.

Underneath, you'll find a non-marking gum rubber outsole that provides excellent grip across all indoor surfaces. Inside, you get a die-cut EVA insole which is both lightweight and comfortable to stand on all game.

So, with its rugged build and comfortable insole, the Mundial Goal makes for an excellent choice for futsal. You'll look stylish on the pitch as well as its classic Copa Mundial aesthetic is timeless, despite debuting way back in 1979.

3. PUMA ULTRA Match

Best PUMA futsal shoes

Materials: Mesh / Knitted Collar / Non-marking Rubber - Laces: Yes

Much like our previous entries, the PUMA ULTRA Match is an indoor shoe designed to excel in futsal with its lightweight build and excellent support.

More specifically, the shoe is made primarily from mesh, which is then reinforced by a thin layer of GripControl skin to improve traction and, therefore, your control when you have the ball at your feet.

You also get a knitted low-cut collar that helps keep the weight to a minimum while also providing a secure, snug fit around your ankle.

Beneath your foot, you get an EVA midsole and a non-marking rubber outsole which PUMA boasts delivers optimal traction and propulsion indoors. So, taking all these factors into account, we feel it's hard not to include this great ULTRA Match trainer in our list.

4. New Balance Fresh Foam Audazo v6 Pro

Best New Balance futsal shoes

Materials: Synthetic / Rubber - Laces: Yes

Over at New Balance, the Fresh Foam Audazo v6 Pro indoor shoes are definitely worth checking out thanks to their comfortable, secure fit, their protection around key contact areas, and their lightweight build, weighing just 292 grams.

Starting with the upper, you get a synthetic blend that features minimal overlays at key flexing points of the shoe to avoid anything getting in the way of your natural movements. It also features a rubber toe-protect print to improve the shoe's longevity without compromising its flexibility.

Inside, you'll find an internal toe bumper for protection when striking the ball, while underneath you get a rubber outsole featuring multi-directional tread for improved grip no matter where you're turning.

It's also worth touching on the Fresh Foam midsole providing lightweight cushioning and the heel counter designed to keep your foot in place during a game. With these features, there are plenty of reasons why this New Balance trainer is worth picking up for your next futsal fixture.

5. Mizuno Morelia Sala Club

Best budget futsal shoes

Materials: Synthetic Nubuck / Airfresh Mesh / Rubber - Laces: Yes

So far, we've covered futsal shoes across a range of different price points. However, if you're looking for something a little cheaper, we'd recommend checking out the Mizuno Morelia Sala Club.

Although inexpensive by comparison, Mizuno hasn't compromised on quality. This is because it features a reinforced synthetic leather upper to provide extra resistance against wear and tear, plus Airfresh mesh to improve the shoe's breathability during a game.

Furthermore, you get a midsole made from pre-moulded EVA to absorb shock and keep you comfortable each and every stride. Underneath, you'll find a rubber outsole featuring a herringbone pattern along with rubber "studs" that make it easy to turn in any direction at pace.

Overall, the Mizuno futsal shoes are well worth considering if you're seeking a budget-friendly pair of trainers for your next game.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Buying futsal shoes can be tricky, often leading to a ton of questions. Don't worry though, as we've answered some of the most commonly asked queries below.

What are the key features to look for in futsal shoes?

When looking for futsal shoes, there are several key features you should consider to ensure you can keep up with the fast-paced indoor action that requires agility, control, and grip.

Therefore, perhaps the most important factor to consider is the sole and traction. Futsal shoes should have a flat, non-marking rubber sole that provides excellent grip and traction on indoor surfaces. The sole should allow for quick multi-directional movements and provide good grip on the court, enabling you to change direction rapidly without slipping. To achieve this, many manufacturers opt for a herringbone tread as it's usually pretty effective at providing grip as you turn.

Futsal shoes should also be lightweight to avoid feeling weighed down on the court. Look for shoes made from lightweight materials such as mesh that provide a combination of support and flexibility. This allows for quick movements and better control of the ball.

As futsal involves a lot of running, jumping, and sudden movements, it's essential to have shoes with adequate cushioning to provide comfort and reduce the impact on your feet and joints. Look for shoes with cushioned insoles or midsoles that offer shock absorption to avoid injury and to remain comfortable during a game.

Finally, you may also want to consider shoes that come with special features such as textured uppers or specially designed patterns that enhance grip and improve ball feel, as they just help you maintain control of the ball more than your current set of trainers.

Remember, personal preference also plays a role in selecting futsal shoes. Therefore, it's a good idea to try on different brands and models to find the pair that feels most comfortable and suits your playing style.

Can you wear futsal shoes outdoors?

Yes, you can wear futsal shoes outdoors, but it's important to consider the type of surface you'll be playing on. Futsal shoes are specifically designed for indoor courts, which typically have smooth and flat surfaces. Therefore, a sole of a futsal shoe is typically made of non-marking rubber, which provides good grip and traction on indoor surfaces without leaving marks.

If you plan to play futsal or a similar game on an outdoor surface, such as a concrete or asphalt court, you can still wear futsal shoes, but they may not perform as well as they would indoors. The rubber sole of futsal shoes is not designed for outdoor use and may wear out quicker on rough surfaces. Additionally, the grip may not be as effective on outdoor courts, which can be slippery or feature uneven terrain.

For outdoor play, it is generally recommended to use shoes designed specifically for outdoor football, as they have studs that provide better traction on grass or other natural surfaces. These outdoor soccer shoes are built to withstand the demands of outdoor play and provide the necessary grip and support.

Ultimately, while you can wear futsal shoes outdoors, it's generally more suitable to use shoes specifically designed for outdoor play to ensure optimal performance and durability.