Best Mizuno Football Boots 2023

Finding the best Mizuno football boots isn't as easy as you might think. Despite the overwhelming quality the footwear has to offer in terms of smooth ball control and crisp striking, the brand certainly isn’t as popular or as widely known compared to sports footwear and apparel juggernauts Nike and adidas.

However, Mizuno boots definitely shouldn't be overlooked. That's why we've scoured the web to pinpoint the best football boots from the brand, taking into account the specific needs of players across all the different positions on the pitch. Hopefully, by the end, you’ll be able to get yourself a pair that elevate all the different aspects of your game.

Now, choosing a good pair of casual or competitive play can be difficult as information about these boots tends to fly under the radar. But rest assured, we've rounded up the very best options available, all of which are actually fairly inexpensive to buy as well. So, if you're after some of the best budget football boots around, make sure you consider some of these great options from Mizuno while you're at it. With that being said, let's get into it...

Best Mizuno football boots

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Mizuno

1. Mizuno Morelia II Pro

Best all-round Mizuno football boots

Studs: FG - Weight: 230g

We're kicking off with a great all-rounder in the Mizuno Morelia II Pro. As a player, we'd say you can seriously benefit from the flexibility and lightness that this option offers. It's great because the boots provide the traction needed to make sharp turns on the pitch with and without the ball, along with the quickness to get past your marker if you’re breaking through defensive lines.

They're also made from premium kangaroo leather. This layering not only facilitates a comfortable fit, but can also provide a cushioned touch to improve your close control. What's more, kangaroo leather is very durable, so expect these boots to make it through plenty of playing time without substantial deterioration of their condition.

Things get even better when you consider the fact that these boots come with an inner moulded heel counter, which promises to keep your feet in position as you run up and down the field. This limits the potential for blisters too as your toes won’t be rubbing against the inner surface of your boots (i.e. causing friction) during play.

Ultimately, these boots offer a ton to any position on the pitch. That's why we're kicking off with the Morelia II Pros as our all-rounder choice.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Mizuno

2. Mizuno Monarcida Neo II

Best Mizuno football boots for strikers

Studs: FG - Weight: Unspecified

Next up, we have the Mizuno Monarcida Neo II, a fine option for players who spend most of their time camped in the opposition penalty area.

They have a lot to offer, including zero-glide removable sock liners that help enhance your foothold and provide a great level of comfort at the same time. This is essential because strikers tend to play with their back toward goal, so you need footwear that can help hold up play and ball control in tight spaces.

You also get a conical stud layout with some of the studs being removable as well. The former promises greater traction between your foot and the ground, which is great for strikers who are quick off the mark and loom to speed past their opposition marker with a fast change of pace.

Additionally, the eyelet area has a figure-eight notch shape, and the lacing pattern is the traditional zig-zag. Therefore, as a striker, you don’t have to worry about stopping to tie your laces as you stay locked in and secure during play. It's this and more that make the Monarcida Neo IIs a great pick for strikers.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Mizuno

3. Mizuno Alpha SR4

Best Mizuno football boots for wingers

Studs: FG - Weight: 190g

We're following that up with the limited-edition Mizuno Alpha SR4s, which are the result of the brand’s collaborative project with Spanish football giant Sergio Ramos, widely regarded as one of the best defenders of all time.

Now don’t let the fact that these boots were designed for a defender lead you to believe that they’re tailor-made for this position. That’s quite far from the truth, as these Alpha SR4s are built for speed. As a winger, you'll benefit from them weighing just 190g, reducing the feeling of being weighed down by your footwear.

You're also getting boots designed to beat the opposition full-backs through bursts of pace here, as the triangle stud layout is engineered to provide exceptional grip for quick turns of pace on and off the ball.

Moreover, the ZEROGLIDE mesh sock liner and mesh tongue help reduce slippage when running and help improve your overall lock-in when they're on your feet. As a result, you can expect a secure fit, even when hitting top speed down the wing.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Mizuno

4. Mizuno Rebula III

Best Mizuno football boots for midfielders

Studs: FG - Weight: 205g

For midfielders who perhaps operate as the most versatile players on the pitch, the Mizuno Rebula 3 has you covered. The boot is engineered for the physical attributes of agility and acceleration, as well as the technical skills of ball control and finishing, which is what makes them a great match for midfield players.

Made from kangaroo leather and featuring 3D CT-Frame fuel, these boots really are built for pin-point precision, especially with their integrated tongue reducing any interference between you and the ball.

These Rebula boots also feature small linear engravings on the instep, which are said to help immensely with cushioned trapping of the ball and precision shooting.

Ultimately, you can’t ask for a more well-rounded shoe that fits the game of a midfielder like a glove, as these boots are purpose-built for all-action gameplay.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Mizuno

5. Mizuno Morelia Club 24

Best Mizuno football boots for defenders

Studs: FG - Weight: Unspecified

Finally, we have the Mizuno Morelia Club 24 football boots which are a no-nonsense type of footwear great for defensive players looking for a durable, reliable pair of boots to keep the ball from heading in their own net.

One thing we have to comment on first is the ingenuity of Mizuno. The incorporation of visible stitching on the shoe’s outer cover, combined with a ‘90s style tongue, gives a truly traditional aesthetic, reminiscent of the game in the early days of the sport.

With a synthetic leather outer material, these boots offer great waterproofing when compared to natural leather. More so, there’s a hard plate at the front of the shoe which ironically offers more bending over the metatarsal area, thereby helping you make stable ball clearances without causing injury.

There really isn't much more to say. They're a sturdy, reliable hand for a defensive player, making them well worth considering if you play in the back line.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

As with any product roundup, you may have a couple of lingering queries about what to look for and Mizuno boots in general. We want to make sure you make the right purchasing decision, so we’ve set out to answer some of the most commonly asked questions below.

Are Mizuno football boots durable?

Mizuno football boots tend to be made to a very high build quality standard. The brand's liberal use of kangaroo leather essentially ensures its boots are sturdy and suitable to wear an entire season.

Of course, cheaper boots may be less durable than the premium picks. However, with the right boots, there's little to worry about in regard to whether or not your footwear will break. From kicking the ground by mistake to clattering into a tackle, we'd say most Mizuno boots are up to the task.

Which professional players wear Mizuno football boots?

As we already alluded to, Sergio Ramos is one professional athlete who wears Mizuno boots. Although at the tail-end of his career, he is still a player of immense quality, and someone of his calibre is a great example of why Mizuno boots are so great.

Other notable names to wear Mizuno boots over the years include Fernando Torres and Ballon d'Or winner Kaká, one of the greatest to ever play the game.