Best PUMA Football Boots 2023

Finding the best PUMA football boots can be quite a daunting task. But, the fact is owning reliable pair is essential for enhancing your overall gameplay, granting you better ball control, helping reduce wayward touches, and improving the power and accuracy of your strikes.

The good news is we're here to help. We've picked out some of the best football boots from the brand to take your game to the next level, as only the finest football boots around can truly give you the edge on the pitch.

Whether it comes down to quickness off the mark or shot power, our list has you covered with a selection to cover all positions. That said, these boots can realistically be worn in any role, although the likes of the PUMA Future Ultimate, for example, or the PUMA King stand out for certain positions due to unique attributes like 3D contact zones for control and leather uppers for improved durability in a tackle.

Ultimately, whatever it is you're looking for from a pair of PUMA boots, our list can help kick off your search in the best way possible. Let's dive into our selection...

Best PUMA football boots

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: PUMA

1. PUMA King Top

Best all-round PUMA football boots

Material: K leather - Fit: Regular - Studs: FG

Perhaps the most well-rounded option when it comes to PUMA football boots is the PUMA King Tops. They come at a fairly moderate price point, which is great for the wallet, but rest assured they don't lack in quality despite being inexpensive to buy.

What you get with these boots is a super soft kangaroo leather upper, which allows for an unparalleled feel of the ball when it makes contact with your feet. In addition, PUMA has streamlined its rib structure fused to the leather upper in key contact areas, which translates into a better touch and responsiveness on the pitch.

Read More: Best football boots under 100

Any player on the team, whether that be a defender, midfielder, or striker needs to be able to effectively control the ball and lay it off to a teammate. Because these boots are equipped for close control, you'll find you can trap the ball in your stride with ease, and then quickly pass it on to keep your team's momentum flowing.

If that wasn't enough, these boots don't weigh a ton either, as the TPU outsole is lightweight to provide players with exceptional freedom of movement as well as standing and running support. Additionally, the fold-over tongue and conical stud layout on these boots aid with comfort and grip, making them an ideal fit for players who struggle with blisters and aches sustained from prolonged periods of play.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: PUMA

2. PUMA Future Ultimate

Best PUMA football boots for strikers

Material: FUZIONFIT360 - Fit: Regular to wide - Studs: FG & AG

Next up, we have the PUMA Future Ultimates, designed and inspired by the silky play style of Brazilian talisman Neymar. Even though these boots have been built for one-third of the iconic "MSN" trio, who primarily plays as a left winger or attacking midfielder, they come with a number of features tailored to a striking role.

One core component of these boots is the mid-cut construction, which combines a secure fit with freedom around the ankle for added agility, thereby helping you to create goal-scoring chances without footwear constraints for the entire 90 minutes of play.

Read More: Best places to buy football boots

Strikers also need to be mobile enough to move into channels so that they can drag defenders out of position. Fortunately, these boots help facilitate that through stability around the heel and flexibility in the forefoot, as the second-generation dynamic motion system fitted on the outsole provides traction and agility for unpredictable changes of direction.

These boots also have you covered when striking as their engineered 3D textures across key contact zones are designed to enhance ball grip and control for dribbling, passing, and most importantly, finishing. The only downside with these boots is the steep price point, but that in itself is justified due to the sheer level of performance these boots can provide on the pitch.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: PUMA

3. PUMA Future Match

Best PUMA football boots for midfielders

Material: FUZIONFIT360 - Fit: Regular to wide - Studs: FG & AG

Midfielders need to be comfortable whilst in possession of the ball, which means their footwear has to be able to facilitate the quick reception of passes and changes in direction. Enter the PUMA Future Match boots.

You get both of those things here courtesy of the re-engineered mid-cut construction, which combines a supportive fit with supreme agility, allowing you to create chances for your teammates with effective central play.

Read More: Best Nike football boots

But perhaps the best part of these boots, and what makes them great for midfield players, is the FUZIONFIT adaptive compression technology that locks down your foot and allows for more explosive movement. This will help when you’re making lung-busting runs into the opponent’s penalty area or when attempting to track back, or when making a timely interception in order to curtail an opposition attack.

It's also worth mentioning PWRTAPE technology too, which is a targeted upper reinforcement that's designed to support and increase durability. As a result, these boots should last your entire season, even if you're running them ragged in the centre of the pitch.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: PUMA

4. PUMA King Ultimate

Best PUMA football boots for defenders

Material: K-BETTER - Fit: Regular - Studs: FG & AG

As a defender, it's not uncommon to want a safe pair of football boots with no extra frills. We’re talking about footwear that will simply get the job done, especially if you’re filling the role of a more traditional centre-back or fullback tasked with hoofing the ball upfield and away from danger.

The PUMA King Ultimates are an ideal fit here, primarily because of their K-BETTER upper, which promises excellent touch and stretch resistance. For a defender, these boots make it easier to control those aerial balls and make those last-ditch sliding tackles to stop attackers from getting through on goal, without running the risk of damaging them.

Read More: Best adidas football boots

Another great element of these boots is the conical stud layout, which allows you to control your movements during quick twist and turns much more precisely. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, they're built sustainably, with uppers composed of 20% recycled material.

The only downside is that these boots don’t offer much of a performance boost beyond better touch control and manoeuvrability, which can be a concern for defensive players looking for a speed advantage on the pitch as well. But, as a no-nonsense option for defensive duties, these make for a very solid option.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: PUMA

5. PUMA Ultra Ultimate

Best PUMA football boots for wingers

Material: ULTRAWEAVE - Fit: Regular to narrow - Studs: FG & AG

Last but not least, we have the PUMA Ultra Ultimates that stand out from the crowd for fast-paced wing action. Just when you think you can’t get faster on the pitch, these boots take speed and acceleration to the next level.

One of the main talking points of these boots is the inclusion of PWRTAPE, which draws from the anatomy of the human foot to provide natural support for quick changes of pace and direction.

Read More: Best football kits

You also get a dual-density SPEEDPLATE outsole inspired by PUMA track running spikes for next-level traction and propulsion off the mark.

So, if you’re trying to beat your man with a change of pace, these boots will help you achieve this, making them a great overall pick for wide midfielders and wingers.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

If you’re new to selecting football boots, then you can rest easy as we’ve answered a few questions that you can use to inform any future purchases. Here goes…

What are the different tiers of PUMA football boots?

Loading...

PUMA have three different levels for their football boot. The premium range is covered by the "Ultimate" models, whereas "Pro" and "Match" models are the cheaper variations.

The main differences usually have to do with the materials used to make them. For example, a pair of Ultimate boots may be made from genuine leather, but a "Match" model may use a combination of synthetic and, ultimately, cheaper materials instead.

Which is better PUMA Future or PUMA Ultra?

When it comes to playability, there isn’t much separating these models. The Future range perhaps promises slightly more padding on the knitted upper, which is great for comfort levels but not as good when it comes to performance in certain cases as you lose out on sensitivity when striking the ball. On the flip side, the Ultra boot models have a much thinner upper that facilitates quicker movement on the pitch.

Which type is better ultimately comes down to the type of player you are. If you fit the description of a speedster, then the Ultra models will come in handy, although the Future range is no slouch, and we believe features great boots for strikers, in particular.

Is PUMA a good brand for football boots?

Most definitely! It’s hard to beat PUMA when it comes to the value that they offer in comparison to other brands like Nike and adidas. You get premium boots built for absolute maximum speed and performance at significantly lower prices compared to some of PUMA's competitors.

Even more so, the overall build quality of PUMA boots is solid, which is great because it means you can wear your boots for a long time before having to purchase another pair - no need for a fresh pair mid-season.