Best adidas Football Boots 2023

When it comes to sportswear, adidas is a name that stands out as a true frontrunner, especially in the world of football. More specifically, adidas football boots are nothing short of excellent, rocked by many of the top players in the game. This begs the question though, what are the best addias football boots right now?

We've compiled a list of the best football boots from the three-striped brand to answer that question and kick off your search for a new pair of boots in the best way possible, with a selection that we truly believe can take your game to new heights.

How exactly? Well, our top picks are based on price, reviews, and, perhaps most important of all, features. These features include the likes of adidas' excellent Primeknit material, providing lightweight, adaptive support for added stability on the pitch, plus a 3D haptic print in some cases to improve contact and grip with the ball at your feet.

Bearing these factors in mind, if you're looking for something to provide unrivalled control for playmakers, like the adidas Copa Pure+, or you're simply after some of the best laceless football boots on the market, our list has the answers.

Best adidas football boots

Credit: adidas

1. adidas Predator Accuracy+

Best adidas football boots overall

Materials: HybridTouch / Primeknit - Studs: FG

The adidas Predator Accuracy+ boots stand out as an excellent choice with a sleek and laceless design, coupled with an upper that offers exceptional grip. They come with strategically positioned grip points across key striking zones, helping to improve your control, touch, and ability to add spin to the ball.

In terms of construction, the boots feature a HybridTouch upper that moulds seamlessly to the contours of your feet. Then, the cushioning in key contact areas adds an extra layer of comfort, ensuring a soft impact when making contact with the ball.

Read More: Best places to buy football boots

Moreover, you get a Primeknit collar, which provides a lightweight and secure fit, locking your foot in place. The boots also incorporate FACETFRAME technology, specifically designed to optimise power transfer from your foot to the ball, enabling you to fit the perfect strike each and every time.

All in all, these laceless football boots are a reliable all-rounder that can help you excel in almost every facet of the game. As a result, they're definitely a top choice in our eyes.

Credit: adidas

2. adidas Nemeziz 20+

Best adidas football boots for strikers

Materials: Textile - Studs: SG

Designed for creators on the pitch as well as fast, nimble forwards, the adidas Nemeziz 20+ boots are an excellent choice for those attacking-minded players.

More specifically, adidas boasts they come with a sports-taping-inspired upper, with a Torsion System and soleplate in place to ensure your feet are supported and stable during quick turns of pace on natural surfaces.

Read More: Best football boots under 100

What's more, the boots feature a stretchy upper that conforms to the shape of your feet. On the sports-taping point, the textile material has been weaved using different tensions and widths to add stability and "sturdiness" where it is needed most.

But the main reason we've chosen these boots as a top pick for strikers is because of their laceless closure system. The absence of laces means you get a much cleaner area to strike the ball, which should help improve your accuracy and precision. Therefore, make sure you consider these boots when it comes to upgrading your footwear.

Credit: adidas

3. adidas Copa Pure+

Best adidas football boots for midfielders

Materials: Fusionskin leather / Primeknit - Studs: FG

For controlling the tempo in the midfield, you won't find many better from adidas than the adidas Copa Pure+ boots.

With a lightweight TORSIONFRAME outsole, these boots provide the perfect combination of traction and stability, ensuring confidence when it comes to dictating play. Then, the premium FUSIONSKIN upper seamlessly blends ultra-soft leather and a 3D haptic print, resulting in a precise and controlled touch on the ball.

Read More: Best futsal shoes

For comfort, these boots include high-density foam cushioning strategically placed in key areas, providing stability alongside the Primeknit collar during dynamic movements on the field.

Ultimately, when it comes to the Copa Pure+ boots, you can expect nothing less than supreme comfort, a flawless touch, and ultimate control in the middle of the park.

Credit: adidas

4. adidas Kaiser 5 Liga

Best adidas football boots for defenders

Materials: Full-grain leather - Studs: FG

For defending, we'd say the adidas Kaiser 5 Liga boots are a great fit, with features tailored towards the classic no-nonsense centre-back as well as the more attacking, playmaking style of modern defenders like John Stones.

Crafted with full-grain leather, these boots exude quality and are incredibly durable. The luxurious feel of the leather is complemented by a quick-drying synthetic lining, ensuring that your boots stay comfortable and fresh, even during intense matches.

Read More: Best footballs

They also feature a durable firm ground polyurethane outsole, designed to provide traction at the back as well as during those moments when you make your way up the field to apply pressure on the opposition's defence.

So, if you want to take charge of your game, defend your pitch, and leave a lasting impact, then the Kaiser 5 Liga boots are well worth checking out.

Credit: adidas

5. adidas X Speedportal+

Best adidas football boots for wingers

Materials: Speedskin / Primeknit - Studs: FG

Stereotypically, wingers are known for their pace and ability to beat a defender with skill and quick turns of pace. As a result, a winger needs a pair of boots that are lightweight and that aid multi-directional movement. Enter the adidas X Speedportal+.

Featuring a lightweight and snug-fitting Speedskin upper, these laceless boots provide an exceptional blend of agility and comfort. The stretchy adidas Primeknit collar enhances the fit, ensuring that your foot is securely locked in place for explosive movements at high speeds. With a carbon heel lock and stability fins as well, these boots offer additional support and stability, allowing you to maintain control and confidence during rapid directional changes.

Read More: Best goalkeeper gloves

Underneath, you get a Speedframe outsole that is equipped with two extra forefoot studs, strategically positioned to maximise acceleration on firm ground. Every stride becomes a powerful burst of energy, enabling you to leave opponents behind and seize every scoring opportunity.

And, not only can these boots enhance your performances down the wing, but they also contribute to a sustainable future. The upper is made with a series of recycled materials, with at least 50% recycled content. This reflects adidas' commitment to reducing plastic waste. So, being sustainably made and as light as they are, make sure you consider these adidas boots if you're a wide player.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Purchasing football boots can be a complex task at times. However, fret not, as we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions to address any uncertainties you may have.

Why should you buy adidas football boots?

We'd say adidas football boots are well worth investing in for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the brand has a long-standing reputation in the game, producing football boots for some of the best players to ever grace the pitch (Lionel Messi springs to mind). With years of experience behind them, you know adidas boots have been built to the highest standard when it comes to buying a pair.

Loading...

adidas has a long history of innovation as well, creating new features on a regular basis to help improve its boots and your game. A good example of this is Primeknit, an incredibly lightweight material designed to provide a seamless and adaptive fit, thus improving comfort and support.

Also, there are adidas football boots for all budgets, including premium variations often marked by the "+" at the end, to inexpensive alternatives, usually made apparent by a "." followed by a number. The lower the number, the cheaper the boot in most cases.

Ultimately, there are many reasons why adidas boots are a great choice. However, it's important to note that individual preferences and playing styles may influence your choice, and different brands may excel in specific areas. Therefore, we'd recommend you try on several different brands and models to find the best fit and performance for your needs.

What size adidas football boots should you buy?

It's important to find the perfect fit when buying football boots as doing so essentially ensures optimal comfort and, in turn, should be beneficial to your game.

To determine the right size, we'd recommend you measure your feet accurately. Start by measuring the length of your foot from the heel to the longest toe. This measurement will serve as a basis for selecting the appropriate size. Keep in mind that foot sizes may vary between brands, so it's essential to refer to adidas' specific sizing guidelines.

Not only can you find adidas' size chart at the link above, but the guide is also available on each product page, so you can make a last-minute comparison before you click "Add to Bag".

It's worth noting though that trying on the boots before making a purchase is ideal, as it allows you to assess how they feel on your feet and make any necessary adjustments. If possible, visit a physical store where you can try on different sizes and models to find the best fit. Alternatively, if you're purchasing online, ensure that the retailer has a reliable return or exchange policy in case the size you ordered doesn't fit as expected.