Forza Motorsport Price: Editions, Pre-order, Release Date, Xbox Series X & More

The 2020 games showcase gave us a glimpse at Forza but how much will Turn 10’S game cost?

The 2020 Xbox Games Showcase confirmed a lot of rumours in regards to what games will be available on the Series X.

One of the confirmed games is a new Forza Motorsport, Xbox’s exclusive racing simulator franchise.

There’s a lot of questions around this game, including how much will Turn 10’s latest racer will cost. And what versions will be available? We’ve got everything you need to know below!

How much will it cost?

Just like the Xbox Series X system itself, Forza Motorsport’s price is currently unknown. If we follow the trend of other next-gen games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla though, we can expect Forza to cost around £60.

VALUE: Judging by the trailer, Forza will be worth the price tag

Forza most likely won’t be available on Xbox One, but if it is available on the One, it should be cheaper.

Current Triple A titles on Xbox One usually cost £55 on launch day. However, when hardware becomes outdated (which the Xbox One will be when the Series X is out) games normally retail for less.

We could see Forza being available for as little as £50 or £45 if it’s out on current gen, but again, this is just speculation.

Official announcements for price and release date will be made closer to the game’s rumoured Spring 2021 release date.

Where can I pre-order it from?

Currently there’s no official release date for Forza Motorsport, so it’s unable to be pre-ordered. An internet search of “Forza Motorsport” will only return results for Forza Horizon 4.

HIGH PERFORMANCE: Forza Motorsport will be cutting edge when it’s released

You’d expect that the usual major UK video game retailers of Amazon, GAME and the Microsoft Store will all have Forza Motorsport on offer to pre-order when this info becomes available.

Special editions

There was a time when special and collector’s editions of major titles weren’t common, but they’re now the norm.

Again, like the release date and the price, there’s nothing confirmed in terms of which special editions will be available. A look at past Forza’s can offer an insight into what to expect, though.

PULLING OUT ALL THE STOCKS: Collector’s editions could be available to hardcore fans

Forza Motorsport 7 (2017) was the most recent main series game and Forza Horizon 4 (2018) is the most recent home console game.

Nothing has officially been announced, but the Deluxe Edition of Forza Horizon 4 retailed at £65 on release, with the Ultimate Edition at £80.

For Forza Motorsport 7, the standard edition retailed at £55 at launch. The Deluxe edition was £65 on release, with the Ultimate Edition at £80. These are the same prices as Forza Horizon 4.

Additionally, Forza Motorsport 6 had its own special edition Xbox One console. So, we could well see a limited edition Forza Series X with a unique skin.