Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 Price: Editions, Pre-Order, Release Date, PS5 & More

While the upcoming title is expected to feature on next-gen, you won’t have to worry about inflated prices!

The combat and graphical upgrade that we are expecting to see in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has the gaming community hyped!

Ubisoft’s upcoming project is quickly becoming one of the games to watch for 2020, but what will it cost?

While some of you may be expecting a hefty price tag, you might be pleasantly surprised! Continue for all the details we have on the price.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on the PS4 in ‘December 2020’, alongside version for other platforms like Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and PS5.

OPTIONS: Well, there’s more than one edition currently available for pre-order!

There is no official release date as of yet, but we’ll be sure to update this when it’s announced.

Price

So, how much will it cost you to reach Valhalla?

Well, there are a number of editions, but the Standard Edition is listed at £59.99 on the Ubisoft store.

Other editions and their prices can be found below:

Gold Edition

The Gold Edition comes in at £84.99 and includes the Season Pass, which has a bonus mission, new lands, content, and gear.

Ultimate Edition

The weighty Ultimate Edition is currently listed at £91.99 (reduced from £99.99) for a special pre-order discount.

GEAR FOR DAYS: This edition offers an extensive number of physical and digital goodies!

This too comes with the season pass, as well as everything you see in the image.

Collectors Edition

It’s a whopping £179.99 for the Collector’s Edition.

NOT TOO SHABBY: The foot-tall figurine of Eivor really sells this package as the pinnacle of all editions.

However, it really is what it says on the tin.

The Collector’s Edition comes with everything listed in the Ultimate Edition, in addition to a 30cm tall figurine of Eivor, a steel-book case, the soundtrack, some insane artwork and more.

PS5

The PS5 will feature backwards compatibility, meaning that gamers will be able to play from a selected number of PS4 games on the next-gen console.

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: Valhalla is on its way!

It’s yet to be confirmed if the next Assassin’s Creed title will make the cut, but we would imagine that it will make its way onto the list in the 2020 Holidays.

