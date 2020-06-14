PGA Tour 2K21 Players: Confirmed Golfers - Garcia, Furyk, Poulter & more

The hype for PGA Tour 2K21 is building, with 2K already confirming the cover star and trailer.
Well now, 2K has begun to reveal professional players for their new game! Keep reading for all the confirmed golfers so far.
Confirmed Pro Golfers
Take a look below at all the confirmed golfers announced so far!
Justin Thomas
Cover athlete Justin Thomas was, of course, the first confirmed golfer.
THE MAIN MAN: We get a good look at Justin Thomas in PGA 2K21 with the tweet
He said: “It means a lot to be on the cover of PGA Tour 2K21.
“I was thinking about it and it’s a great way for my first involvement to be in a video game – to be on the cover is about as good as it gets!"
COVER STAR - The only golfer confirmed so far is Justin Thomas
Check out RealSport's interview with Justin here.
The former world number 1 is now ranked #4 and is a PGA Championship winner.
Matt Kuchar
Give it up for Kuch!
NEXT UP! Matt Kuchar confirmed!
The legendary Matt Kuchar joins the roster. He holds nine wins on the PGA Tour alongside a number of wins around the world!
Jim Furyk
Mr 58 himself is now officially confirmed! The legend that is Jim Furyk will be standing in your way to glory!
He's one of the PGA TOUR’s most talented and recognized golfers, the list of accolades is seemingly endless for this veteran of the game.
SWING AWAY: Known for his unique swinging style, Mr 58 will be one tough challenge in the game
Furyk currently holds the lowest score in PGA Tour history, with an unbelievable round of 58 in 2016's Travelers Championship. We wonder if his unorthodox golf swing will be captured in the game too!
Ian Poulter
The first non-US golfer has been confirmed for PGA Tour 2K21!
The three-time PGA Tour winner and Ryder Cup specialist proves a fantastic addition to the upcoming game.
Poulter is currently ranked at 58 in the world, but his highest ranking was number 5 - evidently, he'll prove challenging to beat.
Sergio Garcia
The Spanish pro golfer plays on both the PGA and European Tour.
MR POPULAR: Go up against the Spaniard...if you dare!
He's won a jaw-dropping 35 international tournaments as a pro, including the 2008 Players championship and 2017 Masters!
10 PGA wins, plus the most popular swing on YouTube, best start practising!
Bryson DeChambeau
The PGA Tour 2K Twitter has officially shown Bryson DeChambeau as a big roster inclusion.
SIMPLE PHYSICS - Outdriving The Scientist is going to be an issue, so beating Bryson DeChambeau elsewhere is important
This powerhouse has stacked 5 PGA Tour wins among others, and leads the PGA Tour in driving distance.
Tony Finau
The Big Tone is in the game!
Whereas some of the other golfers have a strong short game, your challenge against Tony Finau will come from the tee.
He may only have won PGA scalp to his name, but do not underestimate him, with the 30-year-old currently ranked 16th in the world.
Kevin Kisner
A former world number 14, Kevin Kisner has the capacity to get back to the top of world golf.
EAGLE EYE - Kiz's short game will be tough to beat
With three PGA Tour wins under his belt, Kiz is sure to provide some tough competition on the game.
Patrick Cantlay
American pro Patrick Cantlay had an impressive amateur career and was ranked no 1 in the World Amateur golf rankings for an impressive 55 weeks running.
WE WILL TRY! Cantlay has a solid track record, making him a potentially difficult adversary
Not to mention he's won twice on the PGA Tour, in 2017 and 2019.
Best bring your A-Game when you come up against him!
Billy Horschel
'Billy Ho' is the next confirmed golfer to be announced for PGA Tour 2K21.
BILLY THE KID: With a string of wins under his belt, you'll want to up your game to compete against this pro
Horschel has a solid track record, taking wins at numerous tournaments including Zurich Classic of New Orleans, The BMW Classic, The Tour Championship and more!
Gary Woodland
A four-time PGA Tour winner, Gary Woodland will be a tricky opponent on PGA Tour 2K21.
DUB-LE TROUBLE - Will you come out on top against Gary Woodland?
The 36-year-old has reached as high as 12th in the world rankings, and has a major title to his name - the 2019 US Open.
Cameron Champ
The new kid on the block, Cameron Champ has a bright future ahead of him.
NEW KID ON THE BLOCK - Can you defeat this rising star?
The 24-year-old already has two PGA Tour wins, and is inside the world top 100.
Expect the youngster to be one of your first benchmarks in Career Mode.
READ MORE: Everything we know about PGA Tour 2K21