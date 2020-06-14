PGA Tour 2K21 Players: Confirmed Golfers - Garcia, Furyk, Poulter & more

The hype for PGA Tour 2K21 is building, with 2K already confirming the cover star and trailer.

Well now, 2K has begun to reveal professional players for their new game! Keep reading for all the confirmed golfers so far.

Confirmed Pro Golfers

Take a look below at all the confirmed golfers announced so far!

Justin Thomas

Cover athlete Justin Thomas was, of course, the first confirmed golfer.

THE MAIN MAN: We get a good look at Justin Thomas in PGA 2K21 with the tweet

He said: “It means a lot to be on the cover of PGA Tour 2K21.

“I was thinking about it and it’s a great way for my first involvement to be in a video game – to be on the cover is about as good as it gets!"

COVER STAR - The only golfer confirmed so far is Justin Thomas

The former world number 1 is now ranked #4 and is a PGA Championship winner.

Matt Kuchar

Give it up for Kuch!

NEXT UP! Matt Kuchar confirmed!

The legendary Matt Kuchar joins the roster. He holds nine wins on the PGA Tour alongside a number of wins around the world!

Jim Furyk

Mr 58 himself is now officially confirmed! The legend that is Jim Furyk will be standing in your way to glory!

He's one of the PGA TOUR’s most talented and recognized golfers, the list of accolades is seemingly endless for this veteran of the game.

SWING AWAY: Known for his unique swinging style, Mr 58 will be one tough challenge in the game

Furyk currently holds the lowest score in PGA Tour history, with an unbelievable round of 58 in 2016's Travelers Championship. We wonder if his unorthodox golf swing will be captured in the game too!

Ian Poulter

The first non-US golfer has been confirmed for PGA Tour 2K21!

The three-time PGA Tour winner and Ryder Cup specialist proves a fantastic addition to the upcoming game.

Poulter is currently ranked at 58 in the world, but his highest ranking was number 5 - evidently, he'll prove challenging to beat.

Sergio Garcia

The Spanish pro golfer plays on both the PGA and European Tour.

MR POPULAR: Go up against the Spaniard...if you dare!

He's won a jaw-dropping 35 international tournaments as a pro, including the 2008 Players championship and 2017 Masters!

10 PGA wins, plus the most popular swing on YouTube, best start practising!

Bryson DeChambeau

The PGA Tour 2K Twitter has officially shown Bryson DeChambeau as a big roster inclusion.

SIMPLE PHYSICS - Outdriving The Scientist is going to be an issue, so beating Bryson DeChambeau elsewhere is important

This powerhouse has stacked 5 PGA Tour wins among others, and leads the PGA Tour in driving distance.

Tony Finau

The Big Tone is in the game!

Whereas some of the other golfers have a strong short game, your challenge against Tony Finau will come from the tee.

He may only have won PGA scalp to his name, but do not underestimate him, with the 30-year-old currently ranked 16th in the world.

Kevin Kisner

A former world number 14, Kevin Kisner has the capacity to get back to the top of world golf.

EAGLE EYE - Kiz's short game will be tough to beat

With three PGA Tour wins under his belt, Kiz is sure to provide some tough competition on the game.

Patrick Cantlay

American pro Patrick Cantlay had an impressive amateur career and was ranked no 1 in the World Amateur golf rankings for an impressive 55 weeks running.

WE WILL TRY! Cantlay has a solid track record, making him a potentially difficult adversary

Not to mention he's won twice on the PGA Tour, in 2017 and 2019.

Best bring your A-Game when you come up against him!

Billy Horschel

'Billy Ho' is the next confirmed golfer to be announced for PGA Tour 2K21.

BILLY THE KID: With a string of wins under his belt, you'll want to up your game to compete against this pro

Horschel has a solid track record, taking wins at numerous tournaments including Zurich Classic of New Orleans, The BMW Classic, The Tour Championship and more!

Gary Woodland

A four-time PGA Tour winner, Gary Woodland will be a tricky opponent on PGA Tour 2K21.

DUB-LE TROUBLE - Will you come out on top against Gary Woodland?

The 36-year-old has reached as high as 12th in the world rankings, and has a major title to his name - the 2019 US Open.

Cameron Champ

The new kid on the block, Cameron Champ has a bright future ahead of him.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK - Can you defeat this rising star?

The 24-year-old already has two PGA Tour wins, and is inside the world top 100.

Expect the youngster to be one of your first benchmarks in Career Mode.

