PS5: DualSense Controller’s Will Change FPS Forever – Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant & More

The Dualshock 5 is set to release alongside the PS5 later this year with some amazing new features!

Recently, the new DualSense controller was shown off to the public, though this will release alongside the PS5 later this year.

There are a few features that will make the DualSense stand out.

These being Adaptive Triggers, Haptic feedback and more!

These features will increase the immersion while playing games, improving their overall quality.

Continue below to find out about how these features may be implemented into First Person Shooters.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Adaptive Triggers

Adaptive Triggers will allow developers to implement resistance when firing.

FPS IMMERSION – Increase your immersion with all the new features on the DualShock 5.

This will add another layer of immersion when playing FPS Games.

Unfortunately, this is not a particularly competitive advantage, other than being more in tune with the fire rate of your weapon.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: Release date, Delay, Career Mode changes, FUT, Ronaldinho REMOVAL, Licences, PS5, Xbox Series X, Trailer, Gameplay, Pre-order, news & more

This may also allow more precise shooting with increased resistance, making tap firing more realistic.

We’ll have to wait to get our hands on the controller to get the full experience, but it’s shaping up to be quite the gamepad!

Haptic Feedback

Haptic Feedback is considered one of the best ways to increase immersion. This includes adaptive triggers with rumble motors.

IMMERSION TO THE MAX – Haptic features will add a new level of immersion for DualShock.

The Haptic Feedback will also improve the rumble motors in the controllers, allowing for more feedback when traversing surfaces and interacting with objects.

Again, this will be more of an immersion factor for FPS games rather than a competitive feature.

READ MORE: Microsoft Executive had THIS to say about PS5, release date, specs, price and more

That said, you should be much more focussed on the game with greater immersion, possibly improving your reflexes in clutch situations.

Create Button

The Create Button is an improvement on the previous ‘Share’ Button.

This will allow the PS5 to include more in-depth movie-making features with the possibility of 4k 60fps capture.

NEW HORIZONS – This design takes a new approach to

We hope to see some amazing content creators take advantage of this feature and make some stunning scenes in games such as Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and God of War 2.

Sony hasn’t said much more on this, so there are many assumptions as to what this could mean for gaming in the future.

READ MORE: PS5 DualSense controller: Patent shows Built-in Mic NOISE CANCELLING feature, specs, details and more

We do know this will make for some epic montages on FPS games and for some smaller players to start making a name for themselves on the platform.