It's been just one day since NBA 2K24 was released, and the game has gathered mixed reactions. Despite that, millions of people bought the game, with players spending most of their time in The City and MyTEAM.

The NBA 2K24 Companion App allows players to redeem locker codes, check their VC and MT balance, and use the face scan feature. This can come in very handy for players, especially when they don't have access to their console or PC.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about the NBA 2K24 Companion App.

What is the Companion App?

As mentioned above, the Companion App allows players to do a plethora of things, such as redeeming locker codes, and staying up to date with 2K news. It's one of the best tools for NBA 2K fanatics, who want to keep up with every single news about the game.

With the Companion App, NBA 2K players can also watch the most recent videos from 2KTV, listen to the NBA 2K24 soundtrack, check their VC and MT balance, and use the face scan feature.

Unfortunately, contrary to the Companion App of other games, such as Madden 24, users can't acquire or sell players, change their squad on MyTEAM, or access their MyNBA saves.

However, the NBA 2K24 Companion App also allows users to stay up to date with every new MyTEAM program, pack or card series that arrives at the mode.

NBA 2K24 Companion App release date

The NBA 2K24 Companion App is already live, so players can download it right now. We advise you to do so, especially if you want to use the face scan feature, to personalize your MyPLAYER appearance.

Without the NBA 2K24 Companion App, you can't scan your face into the game, and apply it to your character on MyCareer. For some players, this will have a huge impact on the immersion aspect of the game. If you are one of those players, make sure to download the Companion App.