It's been two weeks since Madden 24 was released, and the game has already had its fair share of problems. Despite that, millions of people play the game every day, with players spending most of their time in MUT or Franchise mode.

The Madden 24 Companion App allows players to check their MUT squad, or access their Franchise saves. This can come in very handy for players, especially when they don't have access to their console or PC.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about the Madden 24 Companion App.

What is the Companion App?

As mentioned above, the Companion App allows players to access their Franchise mode saves, and make changes to their MUT squad. It's one of the best tools for MUT fanatics, who want to keep up with every single news about the mode.

With the Companion App, MUT players can acquire or sell players, change their starting lineup, and buy packs. They can also stay up to date with every new program, pack or card series that arrives at the game.

The Companion App is also very useful for Franchise mode players. It allows players to check their squads, the schedule, and standings, as well as make changes to the starting lineup.

Madden 24 Companion App release date

Unfortunately, the Madden 24 Companion App is still not available for download. This is something slightly strange since Madden 24 was released two weeks ago. So, in normal circumstances, the Companion App would already be up and running.

But you don't need to worry too much about it. It's been confirmed that the Madden 24 Companion App will be released, we just don't know when. Hopefully, the feature will come out sooner rather than later.

Since the Madden Companion App provides plenty of useful tools for players, many are eager to be able to download it. But for now, the only thing players can do is wait.