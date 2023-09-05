NBA 2K24 is just around the corner, and players are eager to try the game out. Most of the information about the title has already been released. However, players were still waiting for one thing, the NBA 2K24 soundtrack.

Fortunately for NBA 2K fans, the soundtrack has finally been released! The soundtrack of NBA 2K24 pays homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a music genre that has always been connected with basketball.

This soundtrack features some of the biggest names in the genre from the past and the present. It has many Grammy award-winning artists and producers.

Without further ado, let's see which artists and music are featured in the NBA 2K24 Soundtrack.

NBA 2K24 Soundtrack

As mentioned above, the goal of the NBA 2K24 soundtrack is to pay homage to the hip-hop genre. It has been 50 years since the birth of hip-hop, and since then, the genre has taken over the world.

Hip-hop has always been connected with basketball. So, it makes sense for NBA 2K24 to have a soundtrack composed of some go the biggest names in the genre.

Here is the full list of artists of the NBA 2K24 Soundtrack.

The NBA 2K24 soundtrack has legendary artists such as Jay-Z, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, and Warren G. Other big names that are featured in the game soundtrack are Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Armani White.

Many other talented artists are part of the NBA 2K24 Soundtrack, as we can see in the image above. 2K will also continue to partner with artists and labels to add new and exciting songs to the soundtrack throughout the year.

New songs will arrive at the game every Friday, and also at the beginning of every season, with NBA 2K24 Season 1 already bringing some bangers. Some of these songs are classic, while others are exclusive songs, that will premiere on NBA 2K24.

Release date

The release date of NBA 2K24 is inching closer and closer. In the last couple of weeks, 2K revealed all the information about the game. So, fans are more eager than ever to try the game out.



If you want to enter NBA 2K24 a step ahead of your opposition, make sure to check out our NBA 2K24 controls guide. It will help you to quickly master all the game controls, and become a 2K good!