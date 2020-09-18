NBA 2K21: Error code 4b538e50 - What is it, how to fix it, & more

NBA 2K21 has been out for a few weeks, and while all attention is on next-gen with PS5 and Xbox Series X, some users are experiencing error codes.

One of the most common is 4b538e50, but what is it? And is there any quick work around it?

Error code 4b538e50

This is one of the most frustrating error codes to get in NBA 2K21, as it means you can't play the game!

What it means is not necessarily fixed. A common reason is that you don't have the latest data downloaded.

It can also be due to exceeding the amount of allowed NBA 2K accounts on your console. The max is five, and if you've created more than that a security protocol kicks in.

Another reason can be some software is blocking your connection to the 2K servers

How to fix error code 4b538e50?

For the most part this error code has relatively easy fixes.

When it comes to the latest data, there should always be an option to install the latest updates.

You'll just have to be patient and wait for the download to finish!

Once it is downloaded, you should get a pop-up message asking you to return to the main menu and then everything should be good!

If it's due to too many accounts there is currently no workaround and you will have to use one of your first five NBA 2K accounts to play online.

Software blocking connection

If the error code is due to a software blocking your connection, you'll need to try a PathPing and a TraceRoute to see if there is any interference. This should only happen on PC though.

Just follow these steps:

On a computer (which needs to be connected to the router you are currently using), open the Windows menu, type "CMD" and press Enter. In the command prompt, enter the following command: pathping -n 104.255.107.131 After a few seconds the command prompt is going to show some statistics. To copy the output, right-click anywhere in the window and select: Select All. Right-click again and select Copy. Open Notepad. Press Ctrl+V to paste into Notepad. Back at the prompt, type tracert 104.255.107.131 and press Enter. Please wait until the window says Trace Complete. Copy that information as well and send both of these documents to us as attachments.

Nintendo Switch

If you get this code while playing on a Switch then do the following:

Hold down the power button that's next to the volume controls on the Switch. Once you've pressed that, a menu should appear. Select "Power Options." Select "Power Off" to shut it down completely. Hold down the power button to turn it back on, and boot up NBA 2K21.

CAN'T HOLD ME BACK: Fix your error code and get back in the game!

NOTE: After performing these steps, if you receive a message stating that your MyPLAYER Account is expired, please follow these steps:

On a computer:

Go to: https://www.nba2k.com Click "Sign In" at the top-right of the screen Choose which online service you're playing on (either Xbox Live, PSN, Nintendo, or Steam) Input the email address or username and password you would use for those services.

