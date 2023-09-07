There are many ways to improve your squad in NBA 2K24, and Locker Codes are one of them. Locker Codes allow you to earn a plethora of NBA 2K rewards, such as cards, packs, shoes, tokens, and more.

Because of that, it's very important that you know which codes are active, what they offer, and how you can redeem them. But you don't need to worry about that, because this article covers all of it.

Without further ado, let's see which Locker Codes are active, and how you can redeem them.

How to enter Locker Codes

Before worrying about which Locker Codes are active, and what rewards they offer, you first need to understand how to activate those codes. For veteran NBA 2K players, this is very easy to do. However, many new players struggle to do it, as they don't know where they should input the code.

click to enlarge + 2

Fortunately, the process of activating a Locker Code and redeeming its rewards is very simple. First, players need to enter the MyTEAM or MyCAREER game mode. Then, they should follow three simple steps, which are very similar in both game modes. Let's take a look at them below.

For MyTEAM:

Select the MyTEAM Community Hub option, located on the bottom right.

Click the Locker Code option, located on the bottom left.

Enter the code, which is not case-sensitive but does require the hyphens.

For MyCAREER:

Enter MyCAREER and open the Start Menu

Go to the Options tab

Select the Locker Codes option

Enter the code, which is not case-sensitive but does require the hyphens

It's also worth noting that, it's possible to activate Locker Codes in the NBA 2K mobile app.

Live Locker Codes

Loading...

NBA 2K24 was released today, so there still isn't any Locker Code available. However, we expect a Locker Code to arrive at the game any time soon, as 2K has released a lot of content to celebrate the launch of the game.

click to enlarge + 2

New Locker Codes are added spontaneously to the game. So, at any point in time, 2K might release a new Locker Code. Sometimes, many Locker Codes are even released at the same time.

Because of that, we update this article daily. So, make sure to check this article regularly, so you don't miss any new Locker Codes.

Make sure to also check out our MyTeam Programme Guide.