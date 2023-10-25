Every new NBA 2K24 season introduces a plethora of content, that makes the game more entertaining and enjoyable to play. Season 2 has been no different so far, with new programs, unique cards, new missions, agendas, and many rewards for players to earn.

However, despite the fact that Season 2 has just recently started, many fans want to know when the season ends, and what Season 3 might bring to the game.

So, let's find out when NBA 2K24 Season 2 ends.

When does Season 2 end?

The NBA 2K24 Season 2 went live on Friday, 20 October. That means the season has been live for just five days, at the time of writing. Season 2 will end on Friday, 1 December, so you still have plenty of time to complete all of the MyTEAM agendas, collect the new cards, and climb your way to the max LVL of the Season Pass.

click to enlarge + 2

As you can see in the image above, there are a plethora of rewards you can redeem by reaching new LVLs in the Season Pass. However, the further you advance the harder it becomes to reach the next level. So don't let the fact that there is still more than one month left for you to complete the Season Pass give you a false sense of security. It's quite hard to reach LVL 40 and the majority of NBA 2K players aren't able to do so.

What can we expect from NBA 2K24 Season 3?

NBA 2K24 Season 3 is still very far away, and we know almost nothing about it, except for the fact that it will probably start as soon as Season 2 ends, on Friday, 1 December.

click to enlarge + 2

We expect it to introduce some new programs, card collections, unique cards, pack series, challenges, events, and much more content. Season 3 will also bring plenty of rewards that players can earn, spread across multiple game modes, such as MyTEAM, MyCAREER, The W, and others.

We hope this article answers all your questions. For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101. You can also read our NBA 2K24 review here.