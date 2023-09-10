NBA 2K24: Fastest way to complete Season 1 Pass

NBA 2K24 is now out, and fans have an opportunity to enjoy new features and improved gameplay. Season Pass is one of the features that underwent slight changes, but many members of the NBA 2K community are far from pleased with it, as it was quickly noted that you will have to pay to access additional rewards in the game.

The Season Pass has a battle pass-like structure and is available in MyCareer and MyTeam. You can earn rewards and start levelling up your MyPlayer, build your MyTeam, and embark on a new MyCareer journey.

Season 1 will run until 20 October, and here we will reveal the fastest way to complete Season 1 Pass.

How to make quick progress and complete Season 1 Pass in NBA 2K24

You can play MyCareer or MyTeam and make progress towards rewards for both game modes. That said, there are rewards for each mode, no matter which one you choose to play.

In MyTeam, obtain XP and progress by playing games and completing Dynamic Goals. In MyCareer, make progress by playing The City (The Neighborhood for old-gen consoles).

click to enlarge + 2 You can now buy Pro and Hall of Fame packages

The City comes with a unique progression system and new Weekly and Daily Challengers for you to play against. That includes NBA superstars such as Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum. Completing the Daily and Weekly challenges will earn you more VC and help you complete the Season 1 Pass faster.

To earn rewards and valuable XP in NBA 2K24, complete daily and weekly challenges. These challenges rotate regularly, so be sure to keep an eye out for new opportunities.

The Theater, located by the Block, is a great place to quickly gain XP through different match types. Double XP tokens are also available for purchase from the market, lockers, or as seasonal rewards, and are a reliable way to level up quickly. Additionally, keep an eye out for special events thrown by 2K throughout the year.

Season Pass options

There are 40 levels in the Season 1 Pass, and each level achieved will unlock a reward for both MyCareer and MyTeam. That can take a long time, though. However, there are some ways to speed up the process. Players can opt to purchase the Premium Battle Pass, which arrives with two tiers: a Pro Pass ($9.99) and a Hall of Fame Pass ($19.99).

click to enlarge + 2 This Kyrie Irving card is the LVL 40 reward of Season 1.

If you purchase either one of the two, you will unlock an additional 40 premium rewards. The Hall of Fame Pass owners will get one additional Season Pass reward, as well as XP boosts and the automatic unlocking of the first 10 levels of the pass. You can also purchase a level skip separately for $1.99.

Here are the exclusive rewards of each one of the two premium Season Passes.

NBA 2K24 Pro Pass

Animated Green Release Arm Sleeve

Checkerboard Striped Short Shorts

Ruby Giannis Antetokounmpo MyTEAM card

Limitless Range HOF Badge

Potential to earn 45K VC

Potential to earn 20K MTP

NBA 2K24 Hall of Fame Pass

Includes everything in the Pro Pass, plus:

15,000 VC automatically redeemed

15% XP Booster

10 Level Skips

Potential to earn 45K VC

Potential to earn 20K MTP

Buying these packages will help you to finish Season 1 Pass much faster. However, fans are unhappy about it because they don’t like the paid battle pass idea.

On the other hand, this new feature is understandable from a 2K point of view. The NBA 2K24 is the only NBA simulation, meaning it has no competition. Therefore, 2K can set their own rules, and in the end, many people will still buy those battle passes.