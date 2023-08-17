Some new information has been released about NBA 2K24, this time regarding the Seasons feature. The feature underwent some massive changes, and the majority of the 2K community isn't really happy about it.

In NBA 2K24, there will be new Season Pass options, more rewards, and a new seasonal progression track feature. With these changes, 2K wants to provide players with new ways to earn rewards. Furthermore, they also want to make the time players invest in completing the Season Pass actually feel worth it.

So, let's find out everything new coming to Seasons in NBA 2K24

Premium Season Passes are here

The biggest change coming to Seasons in NBA 2K24 is the introduction of two premium Season Passes. From now on, players will have the option to acquire the Pro Pass and the Hall of Fame Pass.

These two passes have different prices and rewards. The Pro Pass costs $9.99 and offers 40 Premium Level rewards, VC, and MTP. As usual, these rewards are earned through the season, as you progress in the Season Pass.

click to enlarge + 2 Here are all the Season Passes options for NBA 2K24.

When it comes to the Hall of Fame Pass, it cost $19.99. It includes all the rewards of the Pro Pass, a 15% XP booster, an "additional Season Pass reward", and players automatically skip ten levels of the Season Pass.

Changes to the free Season Pass

However, the classic, and free, Season Pass still exists. Similar to NBA 2K23, the free Season Pass allows players to earn rewards as they progress from level 1 to 40.

But there is one huge change in this year's free Season Pass. The Season Pass now contains a unified progression system. It "combines MyCAREER and MyTEAM into one linear rewards system".

So, players can now earn up to 80 Level rewards. 40 for MyCAREER and the same amount for MyTEAM. It provides players with the chance to earn more rewards in a different way.

click to enlarge + 2 Timeout! Are these changes really good?!

However, the Premium Season Passes make this change somewhat indifferent. If players can pay to have access to more rewards, and even faster progress in the Season Pass, then the free Season Pass become somewhat pointless.

The free Season Pass will no longer provide as valuable rewards as it once did. Furthermore, players without premium passes will always be one step behind.

This change will certainly be a big topic of discussion in the 2K community, and so far, fans are not happy about it.