Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man Gameplay Trailer Reveals Brutal Fatality

Omni-Man, the mercilessly brutal supervillain from Invincible, is fittingly the first post-launch DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 1. Fans of both franchises eagerly await his arrival in the game on 9 November.

Just a few days before his release, NetherRealm Studios released an official gameplay trailer that showcases Omni-Man's hard-hitting moves paired with signature MK1 gore.

Most notably, the trailer reveals Omni-Man's Fatality — a chilling reenactment of the notorious subway scene from Invincible, where numerous innocent train passengers are brutally killed as Omni-Man wields his opponent's head like a battering ram in front of an oncoming train.

Omni-Man's brutal gameplay revealed in Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer

As a superpowered conqueror driven by the belief in survival of the fittest and dominion over planets, the trailer kicks off with Omni-Man boldly declaring that the Realms will soon bow to him. It then unfolds into two minutes of relentless, gory Omni-Man action!

Below, you can watch the official Omni-Man gameplay reveal trailer:

When will Omni-Man be released in Mortal Kombat 1?

In addition to showcasing Omni-Man’s brutal gameplay, the trailer also revealed his release date! Omni-Man will be available on 9 November for those who own the Kombat Pack, granting them early access privilege. For others, Omni-Man will be widely available starting 16 November.

click to enlarge Credit: NetherRealm Studios

How to get Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1?

To add the guest character, Omni-Man, to your roster of fighters in Mortal Kombat 1, you must purchase either the Premium Edition of the game or the Kombat Pack add-on.

Prepare for an onslaught of brutal combat as Omni-Man makes his ferocious debut in Mortal Kombat 1!

While Mortal Kombat 1's release was initially met with controversy, particularly concerning the poor visuals on the Switch, the game went on to redefine the series. With a dramatic timeline reboot, a fresh Kameo system, new game modes, and jaw-dropping Fatalities, it left the fighting game community thoroughly hooked.

