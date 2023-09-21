Mortal Kombat 1: How to unlock and perform all Brutalities

The long-awaited Mortal Kombat 1 is here, and fans are anxious to know every detail about the game before purchasing it. We already explained the Mortal Kombat 1 story, and in this guide, we will show you how to unlock and perform all Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1.

In the Mortal Kombat series, it's not sufficient to defeat your opponent; you must surpass expectations to ensure they know you've vanquished them. While jabbing them to death is an option, it wouldn't be very entertaining, would it?

Mastering these finishing moves for each character in the game is quite attractive for MK1 players, so let’s see how Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1 works.

How to unlock Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1

To unlock Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1, complete each character's Mastery track. You can access the Mastery track by pressing the touchpad on PS5 or the share button on an Xbox X controller while not in a match. Then, scroll over to the Mastery track.

To level up the Mastery track, play your favourite character in Ranked, Invasion, or Tower game modes. You'll earn various other rewards, such as new colour palettes, gear, taunts, a second Fatality, and more. Remember that Kameo characters can also perform Brutalities that you unlock by using them in these same game modes. Typically, execute a Kameo Brutality by inputting the correct buttons followed by the Kameo button. If you don't know how to do this, open up the move list and scroll over the Kameo section.

How to perform Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1

To execute Brutality in Mortal Kombat, you need to finish the entire match, not just a single round, by successfully inputting and connecting with the move. It's best to attempt the move when your opponent's health is low, but be aware that it can be a risky manoeuvre. That’s the main difference between Fatalities and Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1. Each character has different inputs for their Brutalities, but all characters have access to a standard one by holding down and pressing the back punch button.

click to enlarge A Klassic, uppercut Brutality

The Klassic Brutality: Hold Down + Back Punch (hold down the punch button)

To find the specific inputs for each character's Brutalities, open up the move list and scroll to the Finishers section. Make sure to expand the information to see the advanced requirements, as some Brutalities require holding down a specific button to activate. A useful way to practice Brutalities is to play local versus mode with a second player who is idle, not controlled by the computer. This will help you become more confident in executing these moves during intense matches.