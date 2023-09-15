How To Play Invasion Mode in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 offers plenty of content for fighting game players to enjoy in terms of single-player and, naturally, online modes. One of the most interesting, and the one the majority of fans will jump into when they finish the MK1 story mode, is Invasion mode.

Similar to Towers from previous titles, Invasion is set to become a recurrent mode players can grind; with RPG-like elements, a constant slew of rewards (including Kameo fighters), and a seasonal model set in place by NetherRealm Studios, it seems Mortal Kombat 1 will always have something new to offer players.

So in this guide, will give you all the key information you need to enjoy Invasions in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion mode - How does it work?

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: NetherRealm Studios Upgrade your fighter in Invasion mode

Once you plough through the MK1 story mode and get a glimpse at the future of the franchise with the amazing post-credits scene, you might be wondering what else there is to do if you're looking for more single-player offerings. That's where Invasion mode comes in.

As you know by now, Mortal Kombat 1 is all about protecting your timeline, and in Invasion, you’re tasked with doing just that. Using your favourite characters and Kameos, you’re tasked with warding off invaders ranging from an evil variant of Scorpion to a wacky Ninja Mime.

All this occurs on board game-like world maps set in various locations, beginning in Johnny Cage’s proclaimed “haunted” mansion, which acts as a tutorial to Invasion.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: NetherRealm Studios Pick your board and defend your realm!

Traversing maps like this, you’ll be confronted with various battles where you gain experience points, equipable items, in-game currency, and key objects to help you progress. In practice, it works like an actual Mario Party board, just replacing family-friendly mini-games with gruelling matches and sick fatalities.

As we've mentioned, some incentives that make Invasion mode a must-play include unlockable customisable cosmetics for your characters, behind-the-scenes content, and more Kameo fighters.

It's not all one-on-one battles in Invasion as your encounters with enemies are broken up by minigames like Test Your Might. In fact, some areas will surprise you with their own Towers to conquer, earning you tons of experience points and in-game currency. Exploring each map fully might even net you things like keys to unlock secret areas.

While veterans might not get much more than lore tidbits and fan service from Invasion mode, beginners will find Invasion mode to be a great way to learn the game. Tutorial matches teach you to block correctly, punish specific moves, and other combat basics. There’s even a feature where enemies will do punishable moves slower, so you’ll learn to interrupt them and take advantage in battle consistently.

And that's it! We'll have plenty of more guides helping you create the best fighter and which relics to use in Invasion mode soon, in the meantime, check out the system requirements for Mortal Kombat 1.