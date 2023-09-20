The legendary fighting game franchise gave us a new edition of the game as Mortal Kombat 1 was globally launched on 19 September 2023. All you know about the Mortal Kombat timeline and mythology is changed now. In this article, we give you the Mortal Kombat 1 story explained.

Meet the new universe and check out what has changed in Mortal Kombat 1. Also, we present you all Mortal Kombat cutscenes.

To get a better idea of Mortal Kombat 1 story and lore, stay with us in the following article.

Mortal Kombat 1 story and lore explained

Although technically a continuation of Mortal Kombat 11, Mortal Kombat 1 comes with a rebooted timeline and a very new universe. In case you forgot, Liu Kang killed a time-controlling entity named Kronika and became the Keeper of Time.

Instead of destroying the remaining insidious characters of the Mortal Kombat roster, Fire God Liu Kang wanted to create a utopian reality. He gave the likes of Shao Kahn, Reptile, Rain, and so on what he thought they wanted. Liu Kang is trying to maintain the balance, and his intentions are good, but whether it will come to fruition, remains to be seen.

Below are all Mortal Kombat 1 cutscenes. The video begins with Shang Tsung and his deception of the villagers, who became angered because Shang Tsung’s cures were ineffective. After a while, Shang Tsung removed his old man disguise, and a stranger came to him and offered him more power as a sorcerer.

Mortal Kombat 1 timeline changes

The Champions of Light

Previously, Lord Raiden was the God of Thunder and Protector of Earthrealm. Liu Kang won the tournament and saved Earthrealm, preventing the Outworld forces from winning the tenth straight Mortal Kombat. Kung Lao and Liu Kang were best friends. Liu Kang and Raiden stopped Kronika, after which Liu Kang became Fire God, and Raiden became mortal.

Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat 1

In Mortal Kombat 11, The God of Fire and Protector of Earthrealm is Liu Kang, while Raiden is a farmer with exceptional martial arts skills and the ability to wield electricity from his body. With Liu's guidance, Raiden has been chosen as the champion of Mortal Kombat.

Unlike in the past, there has been no brutal defeat for the Great Kung Lao in this world. Instead, the Mortal Kombat tournament is treated as a celebration of cultures and a showcase for Earthrealm and Outworld. Although the modern Kung Lao hopes to prove himself as a warrior, he aims to do so in a less reckless manner than his predecessor.

The Lin Kuei

At the beginning of the Mortal Kombat 1 story, the Lin Kuei served as Earthrealm's defenders. The Grandmaster's sons, Bi-Han and Kuai-Liang, were among their ranks. Bi-Han, known as Sub-Zero, grew disillusioned with his role as protector and believed that Lin Kuei should rule the world. In a surprising turn of events, Kuai-Liang discovered that he possessed flame-based powers and took on the name Scorpion.

Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 1

Smoke, their adopted brother, lost his parents outside of Lin Kuei headquarters when he was young. It is unclear if Smoke is still Tomas Vrbada. Regardless, Kuai-Liang considers him family despite not being related by blood.

Earthrealm Allies

Johnny Cage remains a great hero, but sometimes his ego gets in the way. However, this time around, Sonya is nowhere to be found, which means that their daughter Cassandra does not exist either. Additionally, he no longer possesses his green glow powers. Is it possible that Liu Kang wants to eliminate any potential threat to his safety by removing those powers from the equation?

Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1

As for Kenshi Takahashi, he is no longer basking in the glory of his family's legacy. Instead, he is determined to restore their lost honour. Unfortunately, the Takahashi family has fallen on hard times and has become involved in the criminal underworld. Kenshi's goal is to obtain Sento, which is currently in Johnny's possession. He begins his journey with his vision intact, but it is likely that he will face some challenges along the way.

The Outworld Throne

There is a ruler in Outworld by the name of Sindel who is known for her kind nature. Unfortunately, she is currently mourning the loss of her husband, Jerrod, who passed away too soon. Alongside Lord Liu Kang, she founded the Mortal Kombat tournament many years ago. Sindel has two daughters who are twins: Mileena and Kitana. Mileena, being the elder of the two, is destined to become empress one day. However, Kitana is very protective of her younger sister and believes she would make a better ruler. Mileena became paranoid, especially since she is currently suspected of being infected with the Tarkat plague. If her illness was to become public knowledge, her position on the throne would be in jeopardy.

Mileena in Mortal Kombat 1

Meanwhile, there is a man named Shao who was once a weak and sickly child. However, after years of intense training, he has become the ultimate soldier and is now known as General Shao, a celebrated military officer. Although he fights for Outworld, he does not approve of Sindel's friendship with Liu Kang and holds the Earthrealm warriors in low regard.

Outworld Monsters

There's a disease spreading in Outworld called Tarkat that transforms its victims into bone-covered toothy beasts. Those who are infected are exiled, just like lepers. Baraka, who used to be a merchant, was also affected by this disease. He's decided to stand up for the infected and fight for hope.

Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1

The fact that there's no cure for the disease raises some questions. Did Liu Kang allow this to happen? Was it caused by an outside party? Is it a remnant of the previous reality trying to force its way into existence?

The Saurian race is doing just fine. However, one of their members Syzoth, also known as Reptile, doesn't live among them. He has the ability to morph into a human ninja form, which makes him an outcast to his own kind. He's now an ally to Earthrealm's heroes, finding the acceptance and friendship he always hoped for.

Soldiers of Outworld

The Umgadi are a group of skilled female warriors who have the responsibility of safeguarding the Outworld throne at all costs. Li Mei was a member of this group, but she was blamed for not preventing King Jerrod's assassination. She left the Umgadi and became a constable with the goal of making up for her mistake.

Tanya is a loyal member of Umgadi and is often seen by Mileena's side. Despite their close relationship, they are forced to keep their romantic involvement a secret as it goes against Umgadi's principles.

Tanya in Mortal Kombat 1

On the other hand, Reiko serves Shao with utmost loyalty and admiration. Several years ago, Reiko's family was killed during a war, and he was taken captive. However, General Shao freed him and was impressed by Reiko's ability to singlehandedly defeat his captors. As a result, Shao took Reiko under his wing and made him his squire.

The Ambitious Sorcerers

It appears that Rain and Shang Tsung have switched roles. Rain, a highly respected sorcerer, has now become the High Mage of Outworld. However, despite his reputation, Rain is now interested in studying darker magic which could lead to disastrous consequences.

Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1

Shang Tsung grew up in poverty and now spends his days as a depressed snake oil salesman. It is unclear whether this is a petty move by Lord Liu Kang or if Shang Tsung is simply refusing to embrace humility. Nevertheless, a woman resembling Kronika has appeared to him, claiming that he is meant to rule the realms. Following her lead, Shang Tsung is now threatening to unravel Liu Kang's reality and become the ultimate ruler.

Beyond Outworld

Vaeternus remained separate from Outworld, which led to a shortage of food for the vampire race. Nitara is determined to find a solution to save her people from starvation, no matter what it takes.

Havik in Mortal Kombat 1

Meanwhile, in the orderly society of Seido, Havik is a civilian who has been driven to madness by the corrupt fascist system. He is now an anarchist, fueled by anger at the injustices he sees around him and determined to bring it all down.