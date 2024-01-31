Fans aren't happy with the new face of the game.

Yesterday was a very important day for MLB The Show fans, as the face of MLB The Show 24 was finally revealed! This was something fans were anticipating for quite some time, so there was a lot of hype built around it.

However, the majority of the MLB The Show community was surprised and disappointed when Vladimir Guerrero Jr was announced as this year's cover athlete.

But why is that the MLB The Show community isn't happy with this decision, and what other players are more worthy of being on the cover?

Let's find out!

Not good enough

This is the main complaint that MLB The Show fans have about Vladimir Guerrero Jr being on the cover of MLB The Show 24. Sure the Toronto Blue Jays player is good, but he didn't have an astonishing 2023 season, and many don't see him among the elite of baseball.

MLB The Show 24 Cover on all platforms

Players wanted to see a superstar on the cover or at least someone who had a spectacular 2023 season, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr doesn't fit either category. Furthermore, Vladimir had a bad 2023 season at least by his standards, and I'm certain he would be the first to admit that.

Back-to-back disappointment

The MLB The Show community feels somewhat deceived and cheated. First, it was Jazz Chisholm Jr as the face of MLB The Show 23, and now it's Vladimir Guerrero Jr as the MLB The Show 24 cover athlete.

Both players are good don't get me wrong, but their not cover athlete material. For example, we went from Shohei Ohtani as the cover athlete to Jazz Chisholm Jr. No disrespect to Chisholm or his game but he isn't in the same league as Ohtani and we all know that.

In a year where we had two unanimous MVPs for the first time, Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr, it feels wrong to not have at least one of them on the cover. A joint cover of Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr would surely have pleased fans.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show

Many fans voiced their frustration on social media, saying things such as "Back-to-back undeserving covers is something", "If I’m Acuña I’m suing someone", or "I like Vlad but it’s not capitalizing on the market. Acuna would have been better".

Many fans feel that players such as Ronald Acuña Jr, Corey Seager, Mookie Betts, or Shohei Ohtani were much more deserving of being the cover athlete for this year's title.

But Vladimir Guerrero Jr is the face of MLB The Show 24 and there is nothing we can do about it. Let's just hope the game introduces some new and exciting features, because after all, what really matters is the gameplay and not the cover athlete.

