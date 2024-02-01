Learn everything about the MLB The Show 24 Companion App.

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Companion App has always been seen as a great complementary tool to the actual game, and we don't expect it to be any different in MLB The Show 24.

However, there is a good chance that the Companion App will receive some new and exciting features this year. Features that will make the Companion App a better complementary tool for MLB The Show, and give players even more control over the game when they are away from the console.

So let's find out everything about the MLB The Show 24 Companion App.

We still don't know exactly when the MLB The Show 24 Companion App will launch.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show 24 Vladimir Guerrero Jr is the cover athlete of MLB The Show 24.

However, we expect that to happen on 19 March, when MLB The Show 24 officially launches.

Potential new Companion App features

The Companion App allows the MLB The Show fans to keep up to date with all the content in the game. From new cards, programs, events, or promos, the Companion App gives you access to all of that with just a click.

Previous editions of the app also allowed players to open packs, sell and buy cards in the auction house, exchange players, check out who are the most recent Supercharged players, or make changes to the Diamond Dynasty lineup.

To utilize the face scan feature players also needed to have the Companion App, and we don't think that will change. We expect all of these features to be maintained and perhaps even slightly improved.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show To use the Face Scan feature in MLB The Show 23 you needed to have the Companion App.

One feature the Companion App could introduce is the ability to access your Franchise save and check your Franchise squad, schedule, scouts, and standings and even simulate games.

This is already possible in the Madden 24 Companion App, so it would be great to see the MLB The Show 24 Companion App introduce this feature as well.

We will update this article regularly with any new information that is made available, so make sure to bookmark it.

MLB The Show 24: Community disappointed with cover athlete choice| MLB The Show 24 Ratings: Player ratings predictions|Is MLB The Show 24 on Nintendo Switch?|Is MLB The Show 24 on PS4 & Xbox One?|Is MLB The Show 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

For more articles like this, take a look at our MLB The Show page.