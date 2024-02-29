Diamond Dynasty will never be the same.

Today, the MLB The Show 24 developers released a blog post where they revealed all the changes coming to Diamond Dynasty, and what they mean to the game.

To the joy of most MLB The Show players, the Sets system is gone and was replaced by the In-Season Cards system. The Seasonal Diamond Dynasty feature was also introduced, while Wild Card Slots are returning but with a slight difference.

So let's go through all the changes Diamond Dynasty will undergo.

A new season format

In MLB The Show 24, the Diamond Dynasty seasons are 12 weeks long, and each season will have exclusive cards. This is done in an attempt to bring back the feeling of improving your squad from lower to higher-rated cards but in a more fast-paced manner.

The Team Affinity content drops will also be more frequent in MLB The Show 24, providing players with more ways to improve their squad.

Goodbye Sets, hello In-Season Cards

The Sets system is gone, which was something that MLB The Show players wanted to happen. To replace it, we have the brand-new In-Season Cards.

In-Season Cards are cards released during an active season that you can immediately add to your squad. As a new season begins, cards from the previous season can only be used in a Wild Card slot.

This means that when season 2 starts, cards that were released throughout season 1 can't all enter your squad. To add them to your squad you need to place them in the Wild Card slot, but you have a maximum of four Wild Card slots.

It's a way developers found to make Diamond Dynast feel fresh, as it forces players to rebuild their squads, and gives the chance to lower-rated cards to also shine.

Wild Card Slots are back

As mentioned above, the Wild Card Slots are back but with a slight change. In MLB The Show 24, you will be able to unlock Wild Card Slots, four in total, by progressing in the Season XP Reward Path.

This will only be possible starting in season 2. It adds another layer to squad building, and players will need to think carefully about which cards from previous seasons they want to place in their Wild Card Slots.

Cornerstone cards are making their debut

Cornerstone cards are captain cards but with special abilities, that players can use to build their team around. At the start of each season, players will get a Cornerstone Choice Pack where they can select one of the four cards included in it.

Each Cornerstone card offers different team boosts, but all of them have great attributes. The Season 1 Cornerstone Cards are Nolan Arenado, Byron Buxton, Kodai Senga and Greg Maddux.

Players will also receive a Seasonal Starter bundle that includes five packs. This will help players build their squads at the beginning of each season.

More Team Affinity content drops

Team Affinity is one of the favourite MLB The Show programs, and always delivers some great cards. In MLB The Show 24 we will have more Team Affinity content than ever before.

Instead of just releasing once per season, Team Affinity will now be released three times during a season. That means we will see new Team Affinity content arriving at Diamond Dynasty once every four weeks.

Each Team Affinity content release will bring 30 new player cards, one for each MLB team. Furthermore, new packs and other Team Affinity rewards will be added to the MLB The Show 24 reward path.

No more 99 OVRs at launch

The community spoke and the MLB The Show 24 developers listened. This year's title won't have any 99 OVR cards available at launch, with the highest-rated season 1 cards starting at 91 OVR.

As the season progresses, better cards will be released gradually, until they reach the 99 OVR cards.

More sellable rewards and free packs

MLB The Show 24 is making some significant changes to the Diamond Dynasty economy. Players will now receive free weekly packs, ranked programs now feature sellable rewards, the Battle Royale Flawless was reduced to 10-0, and events last for two weeks.

All of this gives players more time and more chances to earn rewards, get stubs, and improve their squad.

These changes are huge for Diamond Dynasty and I think will be able to revitalize the mode to a certain extent. They certainly make the game mode more enjoyable, exciting and immersive.

