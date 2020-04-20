Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Still No Release Date? Potential Delay, Storyline & More
The game is set to release this year, but with no info from TT Games we may see a delay until 2021.
Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga is set to hit the gaming industry with a bang!
All nine films compressed into one amazing package. With access to every character you can imagine.
Unfortunately, there has been little to no news regarding a possible release date for the title and nothing for TT Games has even pointed towards an announcement.
Continue below for more information regarding a possible delay…
Release Date
The Skywalker Saga Reveal Trailer released in July of last year, detail the possible release date in 2020.
However, with little information since then, we may not see a release until next year.
Delays to games usually occur when a game is still in development or there are other technical issues with stakeholders.
Nevertheless, as Shigeru Miyamoto once said:
“A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad”, and I know which one I would rather have.
Delays
The Skywalker Saga may be delayed but most likely for the best, if the game is released unfished, there may be bugs and glitches which cause the game to lose its player base VERY fast.
Although it’s a shame to see games be delayed, this is something as a community we should all understand and appreciate.
Some games release unfinished due to pressure from shareholders and publishers, meaning the general player base of the game can’t affect the games state whatsoever.
We can only hope The Skywalker Saga is being delayed for the best and will be in a great state when it does eventually release.
One reason The Skywalker Saga may be delayed is due to Coronavirus.
We’ve seen a few games be affected by the lockdown, these being Last of Us II and Fortnite.
It is likely this lockdown will affect development on many of your favourite current and upcoming games.
Unfortunately, it is likely the TT Games Studio has run into some issues due to the lockdown, but with the little information given, we can’t make any assumptions regarding the progress on The Skywalker Saga.