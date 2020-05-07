[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Star Wars

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga – RELEASE DATE announced, gameplay, details and more

Did you feel it? A disturbance in the force…or an official release date for the highly anticipated title!

by Ramzi Musa May 7, 2020
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

It’s official Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a release date!

The game will be heading our way on 20 October 2020!

Let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga!
Contents hide
1 Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Release Date
2 Platforms
3 Gameplay

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Release Date

As mentioned, we’re excited to share that the highly anticipated installment will be coming in hot on 20 October 2020.

One of the features of the title is that you can play through all nine Star Wars saga films.

The game gives the choice to the player as to which film or story they want to start with!

lego star wars the skywalker saga release date
A SURPRISE TO BE SURE: The release date was long anticipated by fans

Platforms

You’ll be able to play Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Gameplay

The Skywalker Saga is an open-world game and offers an entire galaxy for you to explore and discover new uncharted lands.

The galaxy map shows twenty fully explorable planets making for a game with more potential than ever before!

lego star wars the skywalker saga release date
I MUST FINISH WHAT YOU STARTED: The game cuts some of the more serious moments with its signature sense of humour

We can’t wait to get our hands on Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga and experience the full power of the force in October!

For everything and more on the upcoming game, be sure to check back in with us!

Written by Ramzi Musa

