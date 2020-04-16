Star Wars Episode I Racer: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Release date and more

Saddle your podracer and get ready to re-live your N64 days, with the upcoming Star Wars Episode I: Racer.

Star Wars has some very passionate fans around the world and it’s understandable to see why.

With films that have crossed decades and the huge & varied amount of games released, Star Wars has created an incredible universe.

Recent reports showed that a new game is to be released soon – Star Wars Episode I: Racer.

Let’s take a look at all the details reported so far and bring you up to speed with the Star Wars Episode I: Racer.

Podracing

The original Star Wars Episode I: Racer was released on N64 back in 1999. Gameplay consisted of racing podracers around various tracks, including but not limited to those featured in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The movie itself features arguably a very entertaining segment which sees a young Anakin Skywalker take part in one of the races – utilising his quick reflexes to full effect.

New version for modern times

Announced on StarWars.com, there will be a new version of the game to release next month.

UNLIMITED POWER: The game will feature some familiar tracks, with some reported new additions

The game will be playable on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch and will reportedly have numerous updates and upgrades.

Developer Aspyr and Lucasfilm are putting the game forward with modernised controls, a point reflected by producer, James Vicari, on the site.

When touching on the subject of the Nintendo’s Joy-Cons, he goes onto say:

‘You really want to make sure that the game plays well and embraces as much of the variations as possible for them. So we’ve done a lot of work to make sure that the game feels comfortable in all configurations, including playing with each individual Joy-Con.‘

ORIGINAL: The 1999 release on N64 proved very popular

It would be understandable if fans of the series and gamers in general would be pleased about the efforts going into making the game so accessible.

Release Date

Star Wars Episode I: Racer is set for release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 12, 2020.

For all the latest updates on Star Wars Episode I: Racer, be sure to keep checking in.

